The Best Wedding Dress – South Florida Sun-Sentinel





A wedding dress is one of the most important and expensive choices you will make if you are getting married, so it is important to get exactly what you want. Different wedding dresses suit different styles and body shapes. Before you go shopping, you should know the differences between wedding dresses and those that will suit your personal style. Our first choice is this one mermaid style evening dress for its traditional and subtle detail. But there are a number of styles for the discerning bride-to-be, from Cinderella-style dresses to wedding blazers. What to know before buying a wedding dress Wedding dress transport Will the dress be easy to carry? If you have a destination wedding or a fairly distant wedding where you will need to pack your dress, make sure you have a waterproof garment bag and a steam iron to remove wrinkles. Compare your actual measurements to the size chart provided with the dress. Wedding dresses tend to be a size or two smaller than feminine streetwear. You could be a six in your usual clothes, but you may need to order an eight depending on the dress. This is for several reasons, but many dresses are not made in the USA or for our size charts and designers use their own measurements. It is always better to take a size and change the dress than to buy one that is too tight. ball gown wedding dresses If you want a big fairytale style dress like Cinderella, a ball gown is the dress for you. A ball gown is made up of a dramatic full skirt and a tight bodice. The skirt starts directly at the waist and extends outward to several feet. No one can see your feet in these dresses, so many brides take this opportunity to wear comfortable shoes instead of heels. The silhouettes of the mermaid and trumpet dresses are very similar. Both feature a tight bodice and a fitted skirt. The mermaid silhouette gathers around the knees and flares while a trumpet dress flares at the thigh. This style of wedding dress accentuates your curves with its fitted cut and is ideal for petite brides who don’t want to be overwhelmed by a large skirt. Sheath-style wedding dresses Sheath dresses are chic and simple bodycon dresses. They are more minimalistic compared to the ball gown or other dresses with a full or flared skirt. These dresses are shape adjustment and fit tightly throughout, with the hem of the skirt ending at your shoes. A-line dresses are perfect for any wedding and can easily accommodate a church wedding as well as a destination wedding or courthouse ceremony. These dresses are also flattering for almost any figure. A-line dresses can flare the same way as a ball gown, but not as spectacularly. They are named for the fact that their cup looks like a capital A. Non-traditional wedding dresses Non-traditional silhouettes like a two piece set or one combination are a modern and fun way to add personality and comfort to your wedding day. If you want something extra-simple and romantic, consider a slip dress that will accentuate your natural curves beautifully. Expect to spend between $ 50 and $ 200 on a simple or non-traditional wedding dress. A more traditional wedding dress will start around $ 200 and could run into the thousands. There are many factors that determine the price, including the complexity of the design, the beads, and the designer. Which silhouette best suits my body type? A. A-line dresses tend to be universally flattering and slimming. Mermaid or trumpet styles tend to have a very fitted bodice and accentuate the curves. If you’re worried about having something tight, choose a ball gown or an A-line. If you’re straight up and down, a sheath dress would be the most flattering. When should I order my wedding dress? A. Ideally at least six months before your wedding date, especially if it is a special order or a fuss. You will want to have plenty of time for changes if you need them. Remember to bring your wedding shoes to the touch-up appointment as the tailor will need to know exactly how high you will be on your wedding day. Which wedding dress should I take? The best of the best wedding dress Adrianna Papell V-Neck Lace Evening Dress: Available at Macy’s Our opinion : Sleeveless mermaid-style lace dress that flares at the knees. What we like: This very traditional looking wedding dress features delicate lace, a padded bust, a V-back and a removable ribbon belt. It also offers generous sizing options from sizes 2 to 16. Made up of a viscose and nylon shell, it is dry washable only. What we don’t like: Unless you are very tall, you will probably need to shorten the length. Best value for money wedding dress Betsy & Adam ruffled lace insert sheath dress: available at Macys Our opinion : Elegant knee-length sheath dress with lace details and ruffles. What we like: A uniquely beautiful dress that features soft ruffles, hidden zipper, back button closure and bell sleeves. Perfect for a low-key or destination wedding, or even at the courthouse. The dress is polyester and spandex while the lace is nylon and spandex. It won’t break the bank for a very reasonable price of $ 159. What we don’t like: This dress is only available in sizes 2-10. Honorable mention wedding dress Calvin Klein sleeveless V-neck and V-neck women’s dress: available at Amazon Our opinion : Elegant high-low wedding dress in eggshell with back zipper. What we like: This gorgeous and flattering dress features gorgeous box pleats throughout the dress, creating a train-like look in the back. It has an invisible zipper on the back, cutouts on the back and is made of 97% polyester and 3% elastane. What we don’t like: A few reviewers felt it was a bit too long. Stefanie Hammond is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a single mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best choices to most consumers. BestReviews and its partner newspapers can earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

