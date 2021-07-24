Strict gender division of clothing rules out non-binary Smi: no one wanted to sew an Smi dress for Anne Risten Sara

By Sara Wesslin and Ida Grnmo

It is not me. This dress belongs to someone else.

That’s what Anne Risten Sara from Kautokeino, Norway thought when she wore a woman’s Smi clothes from Kautokeino earlier. In addition to the dress, the outfit consists of a silk shawl which is held on the shoulders with the help of Smi pins. Additionally, Sara wore a hat which also showed the wearer to be a Smi female from Kautokeino.

But identifying herself neither as a woman nor as a man, Anne Risten Sara never felt that this outfit was theirs. Many sectors of the Smi crafts are divided into two groups characterizing the two genres, but the most painful experiences caused by this division are related to the Smi outfit.

Smi craftsmanship, duodji, is an important cultural heritage for the Smi. Both women and men have their own designs of the dress, hat, and laces. The silver brooch is mainly worn by women, while men decorate the front of their outfit with clasps.

Many Smi believe that the traditional garment from their region of origin is the finest garment they own. However, this was never the case for Sara. Two years ago, Sara decided it was time to refuse to wear an Smi outfit that didn’t fit her.

I didn’t even want to go to weddings or confirmation ceremonies because I didn’t want to wear Smi clothes, Sara recalls.

Sara is still hoping for a suitable dress

In traditional Smi crafts, each area has its own design as the Smi treasure. There are indeed many unwritten rules that apply to the Smi outfit.

But over time the designs have also changed, and today people also want to express their Smi character in new ways. There are also new variations of the Smi outfit, and the dresses reflect both the personality of the wearer and the fashion trends.

Therefore, Anne Risten Sara thought it would be easy to find a seamstress who would sew a dress that they could wear proudly. But it wasn’t that simple.

I had many artisans sew an Smi dress for me, but none of them dared or wanted, Sara explains.

Sara is always waiting for someone to sew a dress that suits her and her.

It is difficult to understand. We now have shirts, hoodies, and dresses that are based on the design of the Smi dress, so why is that? Why is it so hard to sew an Smi dress for me?

Finally, Sara found a shirt that looked like an Smi man’s outfit that was for sale on Facebook. This garment did Sara good. The tunic looks like an Smi men’s outfit from Kautokeino, but the hem is simpler in terms of decoration.

Sara also likes that the design doesn’t look too much like the Smi men’s clothing. Now Sara is also wearing another tunic-shaped shirt that they received as a gift.

Finally I can also say that the Smi dress is the most beautiful garment I have, said Sara smiling.

Anne Risten Sara hopes to pave the way for others who are struggling with similar issues. Sara knows how difficult it is for them.

Hope I can be of use to someone, even just one or two people. I want people to realize that the world is not all black and white. It has a lot of colors, says Sara.

Gender neutral Smi outfits

Traditional Smi dresses are a reflection of their time. However, some rules and customs die hard. The Smi outfit is divided into dresses and accessories for men and women, which is why it was a challenge for Anne Risten Sara to find a seamstress for a suitable dress.

Smi dresses shouldn’t be gender related according to artist Sunna Valkeap. Rather, they should breathe in the energy of the wearer, Valkeap thought. Photograph: Sunna Valkeap

Smi artist Sunna Valkeap believes that the binary division between men and women mainly arose in the Smi community due to assimilation and Christianity.

I think Christianity and the assimilation imposed on us by Smi brought us gender groups that consist only of women and men, just two figures, reflects Valkeap.

The Valkeaps view is based on old Smi stories and mythologies. The old accounts speak of Father Sun and Mother Earth, and in addition harmony is created by the Moon, which reflects them both.

The moon reflected the sunlight, maintaining harmony on the earth. I would say the moon has been the non-binary part and an essential part of this whole, and without it the world wouldn’t work the way it should, Sunna Valkeap reflects.

Discussion on dress code for LGBT Smi

Smi craftswoman Anna-Stina Svakko from Sweden explains that the clothing traditions born centuries ago have served the lifestyles and needs of their time. Therefore, it can be so difficult to change the way we think. Svakko stresses that in order to do this we need cooperation between Smi artisans and gender minorities.

I think we would need, for example, a workshop to discuss the theme between us artisans. LGBT people could also take up the issue so that there is a concrete discussion, suggests Svakko.

She believes that artisans should be precursors in their work: they should help someone who orders a dress.

Inka Hermansen Hetta, director of the Smi Duodjeinstituhtta Handicraft Institute in Kautokeino, Norway, believes that the regions and villages where the wearer comes from play a more important role in Smi attire than the gender of the wearer.

The seamstress should know the features of dress patterns from different areas when sewing an Smi dress. The design of the dress should not be changed too much, because the most important thing is to recognize the region of origin of the person wearing it, emphasizes Hermansen Hetta.

According to Inka Hermansen Hetta, director of the Smi Duodjeinstituhtta Handicraft Institute, the Smi outfit should always show which region the person is from.Photo: Minna Nkkljrvi / Yle

Craftsman Lise Tapio Pittja from Jokkmokk, Sweden also believes that it is important to be able to see the wearers’ region of origin from the dress.

We could have a basic design that would show that the person is not binary, but it should also have design characteristics of the region the person is from. For example, the robe could show that the wearer is a non-binary Smi from Karasjok, Pittja muses.

Pittja thinks the best thing would be for non-binary people to decide for themselves what a non-binary dress would look like.

If everyone creates their own design, we won’t get a design that the Smi generally shares, Pittja says.

Smi dresses were previously very similar

Smi artist Sunna Valkeap remembers her grandfather telling how very similar Smi dresses were; traditionally there were no big differences between the outfits worn by men and women. This tradition is still evident in the reindeer fur coat used in winter: they were not divided according to sex.

For Valkeap, the Smi outfit largely symbolizes the personality of the wearer.

I understood and believe that the design of the dress says more about the presentation and the energy of the wearer and not so much about what the wearers have between their legs. To me, the standard that we should show our gender through our clothing represents a colonialist way of thinking, says Valkeap.

Valkeap believes that it is extremely important to continue the speech about the dress Smi dress and believes that the dress does not have to be tied to the gender of the wearer.

People have the right to be exactly who they are. We non-binary people need to be included in the Smi community, just as the ancient accounts had the sun and the earth, but life was not possible without the moon, says Sunna Valkeap.

Translated from Finnish by Kaija Anttonen

This article first appeared inYle Sapmiand is translated and republished as part of an information sharing partnership with the Barents Observer.