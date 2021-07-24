Dodgers find heartbreaking new way to lose

I really don’t even have words to describe this one. For the third night in a row, the Dodgers lose heartbreakingly as they fall to the Rockies as an extra, 9-6.

The Dodgers had a golden opportunity to win this game, just like they had in each of the previous three games. After the bullpen lost another lead, the Dodgers entered the ninth inning after a run. The top four runners hit the goals, tying the game at six and loading the goals with zero outs.

LA had the bases loaded and no outs with the winning run to third base. Will Smith withdrew. Sheldon Neuse was struck out. AJ Pollock was struck out.

I was pretty sure the game was going to be over, manager Dave Roberts said. Will be [Smith] took a lot of batting good for us. A lot of big success for us. I felt really good about it.

All the Dodgers had to do was put the ball into play and they had three straight strikeouts. Instead of celebrating a walk-off, this game went into the extras.

Well we know how it goes.

At the start of the night, the Dodgers were 1-9 in overtime games. Things turned out exactly as you expected. Trevor Story started the round with a brace from Jimmie Sherfy to put the Rockies ahead. Charlie Blackmon then hit a two-run homer to give the Rockies a 9-6 lead.

In the bottom half of the 10th inning, the Dodgers couldn’t even get the runner from second to third. It’s the third straight loss for the Dodgers in which they had a late lead, but this one hurts the most. As well as taking the advantage against the team with the worst road record in baseball, the fact that the Dodgers had goals loaded with zero outs and couldn’t even get the ball into play is an embarrassment. It just can’t happen.

I have no idea Justin Turner explained why the Dodgers are struggling so much in extra innings. If you have anything let me know. It’s pretty weird. This is obviously not good.

We lost them on the road and at home, I have no explanation, Roberts said. I would like to think it will equalize. Apart from dissecting each game, I couldn’t give you an informed answer.

The Dodgers have now lost five of their last six games. Thank goodness the Giants lost, so LA is still only three games away from first place. You can’t help but feel deflated after what we’ve seen this week. The Dodgers could easily be in first place, but they don’t.

A loss is a loss, Roberts said. Losing them late is difficult. We still had a chance to win the game. Guys have to step up and get out.

Everything that happened in the game, if you’re interested …

A two-strikeout rally late in the first set helped the Dodgers take the lead. After a brace from Chris Taylor, the next two forwards came out. Will Smith, who seems to be delivering blow after blow for LA lately, had yet another RBI. His brace put the Dodgers 1-0 ahead. For Smith, he’s 13 RBIs since the all-star break, leading all baseball.

Cody Bellinger followed with an RBI brace on his own, snapping a 0 for 25 stretch in which he looked completely lost at home plate. Bellinger came in to score on a single from Matt Beaty, giving the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.

After Colorado scored a run a few innings later, the Dodgers responded straight away with their own run. Justin Turner hit a solo hit, already his 18th home run of the season. He is currently tied for fifth in major league baseball among third basemen in the home runs. All at the age of 36.

The Dodgers added another run in the sixth inning, as AJ Pollock scored a single in a run. He led Bellinger, who was inches away from hitting a front batting home run. Instead, he settled for a triple standing. Bellinger ended up leaving the game with left hamstring strain.

David Price started with the Dodgers and was fantastic. When I say he was on cruise control all night, I really mean it. In the first five innings he was moving, averaging about 11 shots per inning. His last line does not give an overview, as he allowed three points in 5 2 3 innings with just four strikeouts. Price was one out from a pitch six innings and an earned run awarded.

He gave Trevor Story a home run, then walked Charlie Blackmon. He was taken out of the game and was relieved by Phil Bickford. Back-to-back Rockies singles got them to one point, but Bickford struck out Elias Diaz at bat to end the frame.

Since April 13, Price has appeared in 24 games and made six starts. During this time, his ERA is 2.45. He’s been fantastic for the Dodgers lately and has filled the starting rotation really well.

David was fantastic, said Roberts. We have arrived at his number of steps. He couldn’t have pitched better. Overall very well done and looking forward to his next start and continues to pile up. He did whatever it took.

Friday Details

PM: Daniel Bard (5-5) 1 IP, 0 ER

LP: Jimmie Sherfy (2-1) 1 IP, 2 ER (3 R)

SV: Lucas Gilbreath (1) 1 IP, 0 ER

RH: Justin Turner (18) Elias Diaz (8) Trevor Story (12) Charlie Blackmon (6)

The score of the box