Ranveer Singh Experiments With Retro Fashion In The Guccis 2.7 Lakh Tracksuit | Fashion trends





Gucci and Ranveer Singh have become synonymous in the town of Tinsel and the recent vs live wire photo series is enough to support our claim. After setting off a memes party with his chicest look where he channeled actor Jared Leto and Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, Ranveer let fans gush out of his dapper form in a block pattern sweatshirt. and shades of the Italian fashion label and is now back to raising the bar for men’s fashion goals in tracksuit style. Giving menswear aficionados a sartorial feast, Ranveer was seen adopting a retro feel with experiments in the tracksuit style and ditched another dapper Gucci look in a zip-up jersey jacket and pair of jogging pants. Relying on his social media grip, the eccentric star has shared a plethora of photos flaunting his retro look and we admire the confidence with which he pulls it off. The images present the Simba actor wearing a green and dark blue jersey jacket from Gucci, featuring detachable sleeves and web details that gave him a retro feel. Sporting a high collar with a zipper and contrasting ribbed details, the jacket featured blue and red web ribbon details on the sleeves. Made in Italy, it featured the signature interlocking G patch throughout. It was paired with jersey jogging pants in a green and dark blue color which also featured blue and red web ribbon details and was also made in Italy. An elastic waistband with drawstring closure has been adjusted as well as a zip detail on the leg opening. Accessorizing her look with a white Gucci headband to keep her silky locks in place, a pair of white rimmed sunglasses, a pair of stud earrings, a layered pearl necklace and a wristwatch, Ranveer posed in a recording studio. The dimly lit backdrop showcased his razor-sharp jawbone and well-trimmed beard as he posed for candid shots. Ranveer captioned the footage hilariously, Find Your Chi, they said. So I did #gucci (sic). + The tracksuit style brings an extension of the possibilities with newly inspired Gucci designs. While the jersey jacket originally costs $ 2,100, which converts to Approximately 1,56,297 from the designer’s website, the jogging pants are priced at $ 1,550 or Approx. 1,15,362. Gucci Ranveer Singh Jersey Jacket (gucci.com) Gucci Ranveer Singh Jersey Joggers (gucci.com) From red carpets to airport looks, Ranveer Singh took the Gucci style game up a notch every time he stepped out. Whether it’s his dapper look in a Gucci pantsuit or his quirky style in a luxury fashion house tracksuit, we’re in love with his effortless ease in killing androgynous fashion like only he could. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

