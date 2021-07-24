10 cute outfits to wear and buy this fall





Temperatures are still skyrocketing, but before we know it, the blazing heat will quickly turn into a cool breeze, and cute fall outfits will become a priority. This season’s looks are arguably the best, especially as the transition time gives us the opportunity to play with unexpected layers and rich, textured fabrics. Once the weather sets in, there’s no need to completely forget about your summer favorites; follow the latest wave of street style stars and pair these crop tops with leather pants and wear these mini skirts with long blazers. You might even enjoy a few more days with your sandals on, if you have a nice pair of jeans and a crochet knit top in your wardrobe. Check out exactly how to put together some cute outfits for fall below. Plus, also get a head start on purchasing transition parts. Photographed by Dan Roberts The hero of the comeback No need to force your feet into the heels. A pair of classic New Balance sneakers will look equally chic with your blazers and pants. Alex Mill Mathilde cardigan in linen and cotton blend Zara Ribbed Split Leggings New Balance Made in US 990 V5 Trainers Photographed by Acielle / Style Du Monde The weekend winner Flowers for fall? Absoutely. Just look for comfortable knits, like this one from The Series. It goes well with jeans and a skirt. Ksubi Playback high waist straight jeans Loewe Flamenco nano leather cross-body bag with chain strap Photographed by Acielle / Style Du Monde The high casual look Never underestimate the power of a beige blazer. It will upgrade all your t-shirts, jeans and sneakers. Tu Es Mon Tresor Emerald high waist straight leg jeans Adidas Stan Smith leather sneakers Photographed by Acielle / Style Du Monde The polished combo If you don’t already have a vest, you might want to buy one. The preppy trend shows no signs of slowing down. Plus, it looks great over a t-shirt, button-down blouse or turtleneck. Plan C striped wool-knit sleeveless top $ 650 $ 195 SAKS FIFTH AVENUE Weekend pants by Max Mara Sovrana Photographed by Acielle / Style Du Monde The Glitz and the Glam Not all special events require a dress. Leather pants will go a long way this fall. And they certainly attract attention, especially when paired with a shiny blouse. Marco De Vincenzo bow blouse Nanushka Namas Vegan Leather Wide Leg Pants Acne Studios Musubi mini knotted leather shoulder bag & Other Stories thong strap heeled leather sandals Photographed by Acielle / Style Du Monde The twisted preparation Give refined blazers and skirts a cool upgrade with trendy bob hats and platform sneakers. LVIR wool-blend twill blazer Converse Run Star Hike Trainers Photographed by Acielle / Style Du Monde Refined sportswear Baseball caps could be the unexpected accessory hero this fall. We’ve seen celebrities wear them with party dresses, but you can also wear them with a waistcoat (yes, there’s another one) and jeans. Ganni checkered-knit sleeveless sweater Levi’s 505 high-rise straight-leg jeans Balenciaga embroidered cotton-twill baseball cap Neous Sika toe-ring leather sandals Photographed by Dan Roberts Disclosure and concealment Show off some skin with a barely visible bra under an oversized square blazer. H&M oversized linen-blend jacket Jacquemus Valensole ribbed bra Rag & Bone studio ribbed jersey trousers Photographed by Dan Roberts Color Pops Just because the days are a little darker doesn’t mean you have to tarnish your wardrobe. Have fun mixing shades, like red, yellow, and green. Alice + Olivia Camara Rolled Crew Neck Cropped Tank Top Deadwood Presley wide-leg leather pants Bottega Veneta BV foldable shoulder bag Bottega Veneta stretch-leather-trimmed mesh pumps Photographed by Dan Roberts The surfer in the city No, the fashion crowd has yet to forget the effortless vibes of tie-dyeing. So pair this colorful tee with white jeans and a matching bag this fall. Gabriela Hearst Miller tie-dye cashmere sweater AGoldE high waist balloon tapered jeans Bao Bao Issey Miyake Lucent Geo Matte Shoulder Bag

