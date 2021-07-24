Ecuador wins men’s road race for first medal in cycling history





Richard Carapaz walked away from cycling’s biggest names to win the Olympic road race on Saturday, giving Ecuador its first medal of any color in the sport in one of its flagship events. Embracing his nickname ‘the locomotive’, Carapaz pulled away from American breakaway pal Brandon McNulty as they neared the finish at Fuji International Speedway on the first full day of the Tokyo Games. He slapped his handlebars in celebration as he crossed the line, where Carapaz was greeted by one of the few crowds allowed amid the pandemic. The chase group turned the corner in sight of him at the finish line, then played a game of cat and mouse for the other two medals. Belgian star Wout van Aert, who did everything to push Carapaz back in the race to the finish, was rewarded for the effort by beating Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar in a photo finish. finished third in the Tour six days ago, only had one chance to undercut what was widely considered one of the toughest courses in Olympic history. But with just one teammate on the starting line, Carapaz ended up taking on other powerful teams, ultimately getting his tactics right at the most important moment. The only other Olympic medals Ecuador has ever won are those for walking. Jefferson Perez won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games and added a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. Dutchman Bauke Mollema finished fourth and Canadian Michael Woods fifth after launching his own failed attack. not beyond Tokyo, and that meant thousands of them wearing sun hats and waving fans showed up on the highway for the finish. There was still a 50% capacity cap, but that left room for around 11,000 fans overlooking one of the longest straights in motorsport. How eager were they to get a rare glimpse of these Olympics, especially after a year of delay? Many showed up seven hours before the runners were supposed to finish, spending almost all of their time baking in the scorching sun. Thousands more lined the road, and traditional drummers provided a roadside soundtrack for a climb up Doshi Road. Once the race started she was defending Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet, who triumphed in breathtaking fashion along Copacabana beach five years ago, headed for Belgium. He established a punitive rhythm through the foothills of Mt. Fuji, sacrificing his own ambitions to position van Aert and his teammate Remco Evenepoel for a race for gold. Slovenia also pushed the tempo, trying to set up Pogacar and Primoz Roglic, two of the pre-race favorites. Another runner with medal aspirations, Great Britain Geraint Thomas, crashed hard near the base of the first climb. His shoulder bloodied by a rash, the winner of the Tour de France 2018 finally gave up with 60 kilometers to go. Fuji, the scorching heat and humidity coupled with the brutal pace ejecting runners straight up their backs. But the real fireworks display began as he ascended the steep slopes of Mikuni Pass, where gradients of up to 17% left dozens of more runners with anguished faces drenched in sweat and grime. : Woods, a former racer and one of the stars of the Tour, and McNulty, 23, who had been overlooked by just about everyone. The trio were caught before the summit, however, and a dozen contenders remained to shuffle them for the medals.

