Valentino turns Venice into an artistic fashion scene that brings back the magic





FHailing Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2021, Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli took his vibrant collection to the aquatic surroundings of Venice for a presentation that lit up social media with images of puffy ball gowns. and pieces that have become canvases for a group of contemporary artists. The latter embraced the maestro’s fresh vision of the fusion between fashion and art. So the collection is called Valentino Des Ateliers. The results have been spectacular. Seventeen artists contributed works to the collection with 15 of the 55 pieces for women inspired by the artists. None was more breathtaking than the final selection, a two-piece set based on two large-scale brushstroke paintings by the British-born American artist. Jamie Nares. the silk skin cape with printed Mikado applications and red cady dress with printed crepe appliques were inspired by Nares Blues in red and It’s raining in Naples. Valentinodescriptive? “The 5-color screen printing uses thick inks to echo the artist’s gestural work. Considering the large size of the room, the print frames had to be custom made and hand printed. The garment is treated with the same technique on silk cady, 700 hours for creation, 107 meters of fabric. Beyond the requisite Valentino reds, the new collection is packed with a daring palette ranging from ‘cyclamen’, to ‘pistachio green’ and from ‘neon pink’ to ‘button yellow’. The pieces have been embellished with sequins, rhinestones, micro stitching, tubular pearls and feathers, all embodying the chic elegance that defines the work of Valentino. Valentino Haute Couture Fall 2021 presented at the Venice Biennale (Photo courtesy of Valentino) The collection was presented at the semi-open Gaggiandre de l’Arsenale, a historic structure made up of two cavernous shipyards and a quay. The original structure, several centuries old, served, without any decoration, as a framework for the drawings. The models walked a runway made of floating barges while singer and songwriter Cosima gave a live performance. “Venice was part of the vision I had from the very beginning,” says Piccioli. “It was the only place in the world to present such a collection, a context where nothing can be added or subtracted. The light and power of Venice is the perfect setting in which I would like to immerse my work. The presentation coincided with the Venice Biennale which saw the Arsenale also host international exhibitions of art and architecture as well as international festivals of dance, music and theater.

