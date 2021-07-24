Non-binary fashion: can more men wear what they love?

Some celebrities are receiving praise for wearing clothes that are not considered traditionally masculine (Photo: Rex / AP / Twitter @ CalvertLewin14)

Everton football player Dominique Calvert-Lewin a bit of a reputation for being at the forefront of fashion.

Not long ago, the self-proclaimed boy from Sheffield posted a photo on his Instagram where he looked very dapper. There he wore a white suit, Gucci loafers and a Chanel handbag, something that is generally considered a feminine accessory.

It seems like more and more famous men are feeling comfortable enough in their own skin to try something a little different.

At the BET Awards in July 2021, Lil Nas X was praised for wearing a stunning dress from designer Andrea Grossi. The blue and white skirt, jacket and corset were covered with illustrations.

Before that, Harry Styles made history as the first male star on the cover of American Vogue. While filming, he wore a blue Gucci dress with a black suit jacket.

Are we in the midst of a cultural change for everyone? Or is it just a trend for a few progressive men at the top?

Mens plus-size fashion influence David Fadd is uncertain.

There is a privilege in being in the limelight and wearing clothes designed for women, he told Metro.co.uk. You get a pass or you are seen to be bold or making a statement.

Many of these public figures are already idolized. For their fans and supporters there is not much they can do wrong, so whatever they do is considered okay.

Influencer David Fadd believes celebrities get away with fashion acts that ordinary people can’t (Photo: Instagram / david_fadd)

Although Calvert-Lewin found vocal support, popular music group NSG praised the footballers’ attire, commenting on a post in the photo: Women’s bag but I’m still bragging, all these men faced to negative reactions for their fashion choices.

One Instagram user commented on the footballers Instagram: What are you wearing, boy ?.

right-wing commentator Candace Owens was scathing in her review of the Styles Vogue cover.

She tweeted: No society can survive without strong men. The East knows it. In the West, the constant feminization of our men at the same time as Marxism is taught to our children is no accident. It is an outright attack.

Bring back the manly men.

Non-binary people, as well as less traditionally masculine men, are used to this type of stigma.

Jack Olivier, a non-binary makeup artist who appeared on the BBC Three Glow Up series, tells us: Fashion filters out queer cultures, but people won’t hesitate to verbally attack you about your appearance in a piece of cloth.

To this day, I still have comments on what I look like and I’m really living my life.

Dominic Calvert-Lewins’ handbag has drawn some criticism (Photo: @ CalvertLewin14)

Multidisciplinary artist Jacob V Joyce adds that they find it a shame that we are still having these discussions in 2021.

They explained: It’s sad that people are so trapped in the genre binary that they would waste time talking about other people’s props. Especially when the government funds so many services that tackle gender-based violence.

When famous women have defied dress code standards in the past, they have also faced backlash, according to Professor Joanne Eicher, an author who has taught at the University of Minnesota College of Design.

There was quite a fashion rage when 20th century women started wearing pants and were not allowed into certain restaurants and hotels. There was Marlene Dietrich in the 1930s. Katherine Hepburn couldn’t wear pants in the lobby at the Claridges in the 1950s, and I believe, and used the staff entrance, she explains.

It’s complicated because over time items like jeans and t-shirts have become unisex and not binary, but some items like a handbag or certain types of jewelry like earrings look feminine.

In the years to come, will men wear dresses, skirts and handbags in the same way that many women will now wear pants and T-shirts (in some Western contexts), without being called out, questioned? or noticed?

Fadd isn’t sure: I think for the majority of men the backlash definitely discourages them from expressing themselves through fashion. We live in a society where majority approval and acceptance is greater than individuality.

Most guys would see it as if I put it that way, automatically I invite a level of disrespect and respect is everything for the man today.

Eicher considers that we may be in the midst of gradual change.

Maybe we are in transition for more choices, she explains. In the past, some people have said that skirts and dresses are more comfortable than pants because they are less restrictive.

Of course, there are kilts. Certainly the Scots have always, I believe, been considered manly. And cross-culturally, African men wore wrapped clothes, both waist-wrapped and toga-style ones like in Ghana, like Nkrumah. Historically, Roman men wore togas.

While he acknowledges that pressures still exist for ordinary people who cannot count on fan acceptance, Fadd agrees that there is a cultural shift.

We are definitely in a genderless fashion era. Flares and crop tops are more discussed when it comes to menswear. I can certainly say that we are taking steps towards a more inclusive industry.

Etcetera Etcetera, a non-binary artist who appeared in the first season of Ru Pauls Drag Race Down Under sees what is happening as more than a moment or a fad. For them, it is a question of freedom and liberation.

Trans and gender non-conforming people throughout history have always shifted societal boundaries and cultural expectations at their own expense and threaten their safety, they share.

For trans and non-binary people, this is not a fashion statement or an attempt to be trendy, but rather a need to drive out gender euphoria and create unique subcultures in order to survive and thrive. outside the conventional norm, especially trans people of color and trans sex workers.

The toxic conversations that exist around gender impact not only trans and non-binary people, but everyone.

