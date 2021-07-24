Fashion
Parents of Coventry man killed in truck crash call for more to be done to avert another tragedy
The parents of a Coventry man who was killed after a truck crashed into the M62 central reserve have urged carriers to review their practices so that such a tragedy does not happen again.
John-Paul Cassidy, 37, was killed after the April 3, 2018 accident with his boss Nigel Ely. They were traveling from Manchester to Hull on a business meeting when a truck overturned, veered into the opposite roadway and collided with the black Lexus they were traveling in.
Mr Ely, 41, who was driving the car, was killed instantly and Mr Cassidy died 12 days later in hospital from head injuries sustained in the crash.
Read more: Undercover trucks surprise drivers committing 600 offenses in one week
Now Mr. Cassidy’s parents John and Clare Cassidy have called on the government and transportation companies to do more to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.
Mr Cassidy said: “We think the Department of Transport needs to do something.
“John-Paul lived in Manchester for many years and our other son lives in London, so we rode the M6 and M1 regularly.
“Not once have we seen a truck stopped to check if it was in compliance with the regulations.
“It’s scary – if the truck involved in the crash met all the regulations, they would both still be alive.
“We also hope that other carriers will take note and review their practices.”
Ms Cassidy said: “When these vehicles are on the road, it’s like having a gun in your hand if they aren’t maintained properly.”
Jake Beston, 25, of Duncombe Drive, Driffield, who was driving the caravan transporter that crashed through the central reserve and into the path of oncoming traffic, was jailed at Hull Crown Court on June 29 for six years on two counts of death by dangerous driving.
The court heard that he knew the truck had faulty brakes.
Transport company owner Michael Holgate, 39, of Munstead Way in Welton, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter by gross negligence, two counts of death while he was not uninsured and a violation of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Act.
The court heard that Beston had carried out safety checks in the weeks leading up to the crash, in which he had reported brake failure eight times, including on the morning of the fatal crash.
Despite being advised to send the vehicle to a specialist for repair, Holgate instructed Beston to continue driving the heavy truck, which had traveled more than 3,000 miles from March 19 to the day of the crash.
On that fatal morning, Beston was set to embark on a 580-mile journey hauling mobile homes to the south coast and encountered four separate incidents with faulty brakes before reaching the M62.
John-Paul Cassidy was born in Coventry and attended St John Vianney Catholic Primary School and Bishop Ullathorne Catholic School.
He lived with his parents and two older brothers.
He left Coventry at 19 to study sports science at the University of Sheffield, then moved to Australia for a year after graduating.
It was while traveling that he changed his mind about his future career and decided to work in the clothing industry, later becoming an agent for some of the biggest brands in menswear.
At the time of his death, he was Director of Business Development at Farah.
His mother added, “John-Paul was a great son and all of our family and friends are devastated.
“There were almost 500 people at his funeral, which was held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Coventry, with his friends from Manchester and a college friend from America.”
He was just over a year away from getting married to his fiancée, Lucy.
Mr. Cassidy was a firm believer that his organs should be donated and his selflessness made it possible for a mother to see her daughter marry.
His father said, “John-Paul has always been an organ donor, whenever he could be.
“Every time he moved, he called his GP and made sure he was on the donor list.
“We know a woman who has benefited from the donation of her organs.
“There was a woman who was on dialysis and her kidney allowed her to be able to live to see her daughter get married and live a more normal life.”
Speaking on last month’s conviction, John-Paul’s father added: “We have nothing against the driver.
“He was a young man who stopped several times and reported the problems, but was told to keep driving.
“I do not know if the verdict allowed us to conclude.
“John-Paul was to be married in 2019 and had just finished fitting out his house with his fiancée Lucy.
“It’s still very difficult.”
Sources
2/ https://www.coventrytelegraph.net/news/parents-coventry-man-killed-lorry-21071033
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]