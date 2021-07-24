Parents of Coventry man killed in truck crash call for more to be done to avert another tragedy

The parents of a Coventry man who was killed after a truck crashed into the M62 central reserve have urged carriers to review their practices so that such a tragedy does not happen again.

John-Paul Cassidy, 37, was killed after the April 3, 2018 accident with his boss Nigel Ely. They were traveling from Manchester to Hull on a business meeting when a truck overturned, veered into the opposite roadway and collided with the black Lexus they were traveling in.

Mr Ely, 41, who was driving the car, was killed instantly and Mr Cassidy died 12 days later in hospital from head injuries sustained in the crash.

Now Mr. Cassidy’s parents John and Clare Cassidy have called on the government and transportation companies to do more to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

Mr Cassidy said: “We think the Department of Transport needs to do something.

“John-Paul lived in Manchester for many years and our other son lives in London, so we rode the M6 ​​and M1 regularly.









“Not once have we seen a truck stopped to check if it was in compliance with the regulations.

“It’s scary – if the truck involved in the crash met all the regulations, they would both still be alive.

“We also hope that other carriers will take note and review their practices.”

Ms Cassidy said: “When these vehicles are on the road, it’s like having a gun in your hand if they aren’t maintained properly.”

Jake Beston, 25, of Duncombe Drive, Driffield, who was driving the caravan transporter that crashed through the central reserve and into the path of oncoming traffic, was jailed at Hull Crown Court on June 29 for six years on two counts of death by dangerous driving.







The court heard that he knew the truck had faulty brakes.

Transport company owner Michael Holgate, 39, of Munstead Way in Welton, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter by gross negligence, two counts of death while he was not uninsured and a violation of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Act.

The court heard that Beston had carried out safety checks in the weeks leading up to the crash, in which he had reported brake failure eight times, including on the morning of the fatal crash.

Despite being advised to send the vehicle to a specialist for repair, Holgate instructed Beston to continue driving the heavy truck, which had traveled more than 3,000 miles from March 19 to the day of the crash.

On that fatal morning, Beston was set to embark on a 580-mile journey hauling mobile homes to the south coast and encountered four separate incidents with faulty brakes before reaching the M62.

John-Paul Cassidy was born in Coventry and attended St John Vianney Catholic Primary School and Bishop Ullathorne Catholic School.









He lived with his parents and two older brothers.

He left Coventry at 19 to study sports science at the University of Sheffield, then moved to Australia for a year after graduating.

It was while traveling that he changed his mind about his future career and decided to work in the clothing industry, later becoming an agent for some of the biggest brands in menswear.

At the time of his death, he was Director of Business Development at Farah.

His mother added, “John-Paul was a great son and all of our family and friends are devastated.

“There were almost 500 people at his funeral, which was held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Coventry, with his friends from Manchester and a college friend from America.”

He was just over a year away from getting married to his fiancée, Lucy.

Mr. Cassidy was a firm believer that his organs should be donated and his selflessness made it possible for a mother to see her daughter marry.

His father said, “John-Paul has always been an organ donor, whenever he could be.

“Every time he moved, he called his GP and made sure he was on the donor list.

“We know a woman who has benefited from the donation of her organs.

“There was a woman who was on dialysis and her kidney allowed her to be able to live to see her daughter get married and live a more normal life.”

Speaking on last month’s conviction, John-Paul’s father added: “We have nothing against the driver.

“He was a young man who stopped several times and reported the problems, but was told to keep driving.

“I do not know if the verdict allowed us to conclude.

“John-Paul was to be married in 2019 and had just finished fitting out his house with his fiancée Lucy.

“It’s still very difficult.”