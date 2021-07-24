Airport fashion: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar and more celebrities spotted flying in style





With the easing of lockdown restrictions, the celebrities are stepping out. Also this week, a number of celebrities were spotted at the airport playing fashion. Let’s see who was wearing what and how they managed to impress us once again with their stylish avatars. Yami Gautam Yami Gautam was magnificent at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam looked gorgeous at the airport when she was spotted wearing a dark red salwar suit. The newly married actor completed the look with red bracelets and a red bindi. Karan johar Karan Johar kept his style at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar never fails to take his style a step further every time he steps out. Her quirky fashion choices always catch the eye. This time too, he didn’t miss an opportunity to impress us with his oversized t-shirt and sweatpants look at the airport. He accessorized the look with silver sneakers and a backpack. Pragya jaiswal Pragya Jaiswal spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pragya Jaiswal kept her style and chic in this cropped orange sweatshirt with black baggy jeans, white sneakers and a black pendant necklace, which gave the look a perfect and comfortable finish. Marguerite Shah Daisy Shah poses for the camera at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Daisy Shah chose an elegant look for her appearance at the airport. The actor wore an oversized shirt with skinny jeans. What caught our attention were the black knee-length boots and the Christian Dior bag that completed her look. Khali Khali made a rare appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The WWE wrestler went for a simple and comfortable look for his rare sighting at the airport. He wore a black shirt and blue jeans as he flew out of town. Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline made a beautiful appearance at the airport in this black and white bodycon dress. She looked classy by accessorizing her look with black heels and a brown handbag. Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor made an elegant appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi looked stunning in this lilac dress paired with black sneakers and a black handbag. Her look was a perfect combination of fashion and comfort when she first appeared at the airport. Gauahar Khan Gauahar Khan chose a comfortable outfit for his appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Gauahar Khan pulled off comfy airport fashion in this look of white t-shirt and black sweatpants. She teamed the look with a black handbag and white sneakers. Ally goni Aly Goni spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aly Goni, who we see frequently at the airport these days, always gives us amazing looks. This time the actor was seen wearing a printed t-shirt with blue jeans. He completed the look with a cap and sneakers. Pooja hegde Pooja Hegde was beautiful at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde’s look exudes comfort and style when she was spotted at the airport. She looked gorgeous in this multi-colored striped dress which she teamed with a pair of flats and a brown shoulder bag. Karishma tanna Karishma Tanna made an appearance at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karishma Tanna looked chic in this white smiley t-shirt which she teamed with blue jeans and white sneakers. She looked elegant in this casual look. For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter:lifestyle_ie| Facebook:IE lifestyle| Instagram:ie_lifestyle

