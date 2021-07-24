Fashion
Randy Fenoli shared wedding dress date mistakes
- Randy Fenoli of “Say Yes to the Dress” has been a consultant and wedding designer for years.
- He told Insider that he sees brides making the same mistakes when shopping for the dresses of their dreams.
- Not budgeting and letting those around you control the date can be a big problem.
Few people know more about buying wedding dresses than Randy Fenoli’s “Say yes to the dress. “
As a consultant, fashion director and designer at Kleinfeld Bridal, he has helped countless brides find their dream wedding dress.
Most of the time, Fenoli and other wedding experts help brides-to-be easily find the perfect dresses.
But Fenoli told Insider that there are two mistakes he sees brides make that can completely derail a wedding date.
First, brides need to have a budget, according to Fenoli.
If you’re not clearly communicating how much you’re willing to spend, a consultant might have you try on dresses you can’t afford.
“Whenever they say ‘I don’t have a budget,’ I’m like, ‘Great, here’s a $ 30,000 dress,’” Fenoli told Insider.
He went on to say that he had recently worked with a bride who claimed she was on a budget, so he had her try on a $ 7,000 dress.
“She put on the dress and she loved it, but then she was like, ‘Oh, this is off budget,’” Fenoli said.
He, nor most of the consultants, wouldn’t put a bride in a dress she couldn’t afford, but they can’t prevent this scenario if the bride isn’t willing to actually budget.
Second, Fenoli says brides need to be able to set expectations with those accompanying them to the date.
“If you think you’re mature enough to get married and start a family, I think you’re mature enough to handle a bridal date,” he said.
For Fenoli, that means being clear with the people you bring with you about your budget, the type of dress you are looking for, and the type of feedback you want.
“Sit down with your entourage before you walk into the living room and say, ‘Look, I don’t wanna look like Cinderella, so don’t pull off big poofy ball gowns. Second, my budget is $ 1,000, so don’t. pull a dress for $ 10,000 unless you put on the remaining $ 9,000. And number three, I’m really sensitive to my hips, so when I’m on the pedestal in front of everyone in the living room and everyone’s looking at me, don’t say that, ”he gave as an example.
He went on to say that the lack of communication can cause brides to cry in dressing rooms and leave without dresses.
“This is what happens when you don’t have these conversations,” he said. “And I guess if they did, we wouldn’t have a show.”
He advised brides to be as clear as possible about what to expect from the shopping trip.
“Tell everyone I’m the bride. It’s my date. I love you and I cherish you, but just remember you are here to help me find my dress,” he said. -he declares.
Ultimately, Fenoli focuses only on helping brides find dresses that make them feel good.
“My goal is always to help the bride choose the dress she feels the most beautiful in, because when she feels beautiful, she wears that dress like there is no other dress on the planet.” , he added.
“They know they are beautiful and everyone feels it,” Fenoli said. “It’s about the confidence you have in wearing the dress.”
New episodes of “Say Yes to the Dress” air Saturdays on TLC. You can catch up on last week’s episode on Discovery +.
