Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen outfits





Getty Images Every bride feels compelled to choose the perfect wedding dress. We can only assume that those expectations increase when you marry the heir to the British throne. For her historic wedding dress, the Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with a British designer from a famous brand, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The spectacular and breathtaking lace dress lived up to all expectations and made headlines around the world. The Duchess of Cambridge knows that when something works, you stick to it. In the ten years since her marriage, Kate has turned to the brand over and over again. She has chosen a number of the brand’s bespoke dresses and flowy ball gowns and makes the most of these outfits, carrying them over over the years. Below, find 20 times the Duchess of Cambridge wore McQueen. Or buy the brand by yourself here. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 20 october 2020 Kate wore a long red double-breasted designer coat to launch her community photography project ‘Hold Still’. The red hue was perfect for the fall event. February 11, 2020 The Duchess is clearly a fan of McQueen coats. She chose this militaristic style for a visit to the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center in Leicestershire. September 26, 2019 Kate often wears this powder blue belted McQueen coat with large pockets. She chose the outerwear here for the christening ceremony of the ship, the RSS Sir David Attenborough. She has also already worn this coat in 2014 and 2016. March 12, 2019 The Duchess chose this black floral dress, which she originally wore at the 2017 BAFTA Awards, for the 2019 National Portrait Gallery gala. February 10, 2019 Few make a white dress like McQueen. The Duchess chose this fluid and asymmetrical number for the BAFTA awards. 23 october 2018 Kate went all out for the Dutch State Dinner in 2018. The Duchess paired the famous Lover’s Knot tiara with an ice blue McQueen dress. 12 october 2018 McQueen appears to be the royal wedding designer of choice. The Duchess wore this raspberry-colored dress to her step-cousin, Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank. July 9, 2018 The Duchess appears to trust etiquette for many milestone events in life. For example, she chose McQueen for her youngest child, the christening of Prince Louis. February 1, 2018 McQueen is also one of Kate’s most worn maternity brands when it comes to evening wear. She chose this gorgeous loose dress for dinner at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway. June 17, 2017 During the Trooping the Color 2017 festivities, the Duchess chose this chewing gum pink McQueen dress. She paired the outfit with a matching pink fascinator. June 20, 2017 The Duchess wore McQueen white lace, reminiscent of her wedding dress, at the 2017 Royal Ascot horse race. Here, she chats with her mother, Carole Middleton. May 20, 2017 Ever since Pippa Middleton wore McQueen to Kate’s wedding, it seems fair that the Duchess wore the designer to Pippa’s wedding. Kate paired the elegant dress with a matching fascinator. May 4, 2016 The Duchess loves a blush-colored McQueen. She chose this set to visit the National Portrait Gallery in London. September 25, 2016 Kate normally chooses the brand’s solid colors, but made an exception for a trip to Canada in 2016. She chose this red and white eyelet embroidered dress to attend an event for the Canadian Coast Guard and Vancouver first responders. . March 9, 2015 During her pregnancy, the Duchess opted for McQueen pink again, sporting this coat at Westminster Abbey’s Commonwealth Observance Service. September 13, 2012 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia as part of the Diamond Jubilee Tour in 2012. Kate wore bespoke and gold McQueen to an official dinner hosted by the Malaysian head of state . Dec. 19, 2011 Kate donned this dramatic black velvet gown to join Prince William and Prince Harry at the Sun Military Awards. July 9, 2011 McQueen appears to be the Duchess’s go-to designer for BAFTAs. She wore this flowy lavender dress at the 2011 event. April 29, 2011 The day that began the iconic partnership. Sarah Burton designed Kate Middleton’s wedding dress for Alexander McQueen. She also designed Kate’s sister, Pippa’s bridesmaid dress. Annie goldsmith

News editor

Annie Goldsmith is a writer for Town & Country, where she covers culture, politics, style and the British Royal Family.

