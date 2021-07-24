Janhvi Kapoor looks like a fairy in a ruffled blue dress. Sister Khushi calls it amazing





Janhvi Kapoor recently took to social media to share some stunning photos of herself in a blue ruffle dress. His sister, Khushi Kapoor, was impressed.

Janhvi Kapoor’s new photo received praise from Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor is a stunner and there is no denying it. The actress often ignites the internet with her gorgeous fashion choices. She recently took to social media to share photos from her recent photoshoot where she is seen wearing a blue ruffled dress. Janhvi’s post impressed her sister, Khushi Kapoor, and she left a kind comment calling it amazing. AMAZING JANHVI KAPOOR IN BLUE RUFFLED DRESS Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak three years ago on July 20. Since then, she has been treating fans with stunning photos of herself on social media. The actress recently took to her Instagram account to post pictures of herself wearing a blue, off-the-shoulder ruffle dress. We see her posing with her back to the camera. Janhvi tied her hair up in a messy bun and captioned the post with a blue butterfly emoji. Her makeup is also there. Check it out: HOW DID KHUSHI KAPOOR RESPOND? As soon as Janhvi Kapoor posted her photos, her sister, Khushi Kapoor, took to the comments section to appreciate it. She commented: “Amazing (sic).” Many other heart emojis have dropped on her post. Check it out: JANHVI KAPOOR ENDS THREE YEARS IN BOLLYWOOD Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak marked 3 years on July 20. To celebrate their movie and memories, Ishaan and Janhvi shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage from the movie and thanked their fans for all their love. Janhvi shared many photos on social media and wrote: “#Dhadak Always special. For people, memories, lessons and all the love (sic)” Check it out: Dhadak was released on July 20, 2018 and was well received by the public. It marked the debut of Sridevi’s eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor alongside Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. Job wise, Janhvi Kapoor has Good Luck Jerry in the pipeline. She recently shot for the film. The actress also has Dostana 2 and Takht by Karan Johar in her kitty. Speaking of Khushi Kapoor, just like her sister, she aspires to be an actress someday. She’s been really prepared for her debut and is often seen sweating in the gym with her sister Janhvi Kapoor. The two sisters also take dance lessons together. READ ALSO | Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor are sister goals in a new mirror selfie. View the photo SEE ALSO | Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a tan bodycon dress. See the pictures Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

