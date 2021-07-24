How to make a costume, according to Paul Stuart’s tailor

From his vaunted position at the head of Paul Stuart’s group CustomLab tailor-made department (mostly handmade costumes for men who appreciate the finer things in life) Anthony Fazio has seen it all. Every day, the 36-year-old New Yorker works with men of all generations, from those who have trusted the fashion house for 40 years for the perfect seasonal suit, to those who darken its doors for the first time and hope. just something in navy blue. blue. Regardless of the history of these men, everyone is different and each resulting suit, blazer, pants or pants should be tailored to the wearer. Certainly, it is easier with high quality construction to meet a man’s unique fit requirements. But even if you buy direct, a trip to the tailor can make most pieces fit better and more comfortable. So how do you make a costume? And when should you throw the ball and look for another option?

Between a busy Saturday morning with fittings, Fazio sat down with The Manual to discuss what men and women like him can and can’t do, and what you need to look out for when shopping for anything. whether on consignment, in a store or on order. to your unique measurements. Some rules are strict and quick; others, closer to guidelines. If the man makes the costume, his advice is aimed at helping you make it better.

City with big shoulders

No way around the problem, if your jacket shoulders are too small or too big, there isn’t much that even the best tailors are willing to do, and if you were to find one that would take on the job. , he or she will leave to bill you accordingly. The shoulders have to adapt first, ”explains Fazio. So what makes a well adjusted shoulder? Well watch the seam sag on the arm. It can also manifest as strange folds around the shoulder blades. Some guys may balk, saying the proper fit, where the shoulder seam protrudes from the vertical part of the deltoid, is too binding. Comfort! they shout, claiming that when they reach out or cross each other, they are too tight. Well, how many times are you standing like that? Fazio counters. Paradoxically, “The bigger the jacket, the more it can hinder your movements,” he explains. If you want more mobility, ask your tailor about armhole softer, a relatively simple adjustment. But if the shoulders are too long or too short, there isn’t much that even the most skilled seamstress can accomplish.

See that telltale gap between your jacket and your shirt collar? You’re not alone. The collar is the most common modification we make outside of the sleeves, ”explains Fazio. “It’s strictly determined by posture, and everyone’s posture is different. In fact, it’s rare that a jacket doesn’t need to be adjusted, but he says it’s a relatively simple (and inexpensive) order. So watch out for the gap. Another area to watch out for is a roll in the neck through the shoulder blades. It must be flat, and if not, go quickly to your tailor.

Want to know the area that keeps a professional tailor awake at night? This is the chest. It’s the bane of my existence as a tailor-made specialist, says Fazio, laughing. The tell-tale sign of an overly tight chest is a break essentially a crease in the lapels of your jacket. And he’s just as pessimistic about what even the most skillful fingers can accomplish: I don’t like to over-promise what I can do with this change. I can help make this easier, but I’m not going to make it go away even with tailoring. That’s a good news story and bad news scenario: if you’ve invested money in a bespoke suit, which is made from canvas, it can creep into your body the more you wear it, and a certain amount of time. Literal massage of the setbacks can speed up the process. Better yet, a fully bespoke costume, which, rather than being tailor-made, is tailor-made to your preferences and shape and can better handle your idiosyncrasies. (The process can take several months, says Fazio, “but once it’s done, it’s done.) But what if you’re buying cheap and over the counter? Forget. These clothes are usually glued together and fused together, and how they fit now is how they will fit in a year. In a perfect world, your lapels should hang flat like an airport flag on a calm day, but a slight tilt is acceptable.

The modern fit between your body and the buttons on your jacket is two or three fingers, but there is actually some variation to play with depending on how you use it. In summer, Fazio makes his own slimmer blazers, as he often wears them unbuttoned and with collared shirts with short sleeves or tee-shirts. In winter, he will give himself a little more space to layer them on a vest. Either way, make sure they don’t swell like a sail, or have them caught in the back or sides. As for the “correct” answer, he hesitates to propose strict rules. It’s more my taste, “he said.”[As a tailor,] I am here to guide.

How far should your jacket extend? To cover your seat, says Fazio. Simply put, it sits mid-pocket on the back, although you can make it shorter if you prefer. He cautions to avoid extremes (this is not a tuxedo and you are not a waiter, or if you are a waiter, you don’t want to look like him after hours). The biggest consideration should be how comfortably you wear your pants if they are lower, avoid reaching that arbitrary mark or you will end up with swimmer-like torso proportions.

I still think you should show some handcuffs, said Fazio. For most men, that means your suit should end about 4.75 inches from the tip of your thumb, which with a well-fitting shirt will show a quarter to a half inch of a shirt cuff. But, as with any rule, there are exceptions in the real world. The tailor admits having trouble finding shirts that match her slim figure and long arms. If, like him, your proportions make the practicality of wearing your shirts different, refer to the cuffs themselves rather than arbitrary measurements. I always go a little shorter in my jacket [sleeve lengths], he says.

Contrary to what most people think, pant size is one of the easiest modifications you can make, and the average pair has about two inches of material that can be removed easily and inexpensively. . Your waist should be adjusted as if you were already wearing a belt, ”explains Fazio. “Your belt shouldn’t be the thing that holds your pants in place. What is more critical, however, is the fit in the seat, which is not as easy to adjust. While some pocket slants, within reason, are common with flat-front pants, be sure to pull the seam along your buttocks and that there is no tension (that is, i.e. that telltale ripple) on the sides between the back and front pockets. If you start to see lines of tension in that area, even though the seatback looks good, the seats are a bit tight, he says.

The modern cut of the pants is adjusted at the level of the leg without being tight. While preference should be taken into account, usage is also essential. How do you wear it? asks Fazio. If, like most men, you get in and out of a seat or cross country, the thinner cuts are almost impractical. We can offer you a very well-groomed figure, but maybe we don’t go to the extreme, because you have to live in it, he says. There’s also the recent ‘Bistro Vibes’ trend of double-pleated pants and puffy materials, which represents the opposite end of the spectrum. Fazio recognizes this, even if he advises caution: I try to find that happy medium. It’s contemporary but it’s not going to be dated in two to three years.

While Fazio himself prefers a shorter hem, with a length as close as possible to the shoe, many will prefer a single break in the front, with the back extending to the welt of your heel. However, the fit of the pants may restrict longer lengths. If you have a particularly thin body, lengthening the hem will only cause “puddles” (think: your pants are tight around your ankles). Aggressive cones require a higher hem to compensate. Our advice (and Fazio’s preference): Tap high, just above the shoe, and buy nice socks, because you’ll show them off with every stride.

Above all, it’s important to be comfortable in your own skin, ”says Fazio. Don’t chase trends, copy glossy magazines, or get overwhelmed by a significant other. Following the guidelines above, adjust your cut to your preference and make sure you are happy with the result. Dress in the way that makes you feel good and comfortable, ”he adds,“ because it will show in the clothing you wear.

