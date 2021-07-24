This top-rated summer dress is all the rage among Amazon shoppers





the A-line dress is made from an ultra-soft and lightweight cotton-elastane fabric blend, while still being thick enough to hide underwear, according to reviewers. Its cross-strap back can be adjusted to fit a range of bust sizes, providing comfort and support for all-day use. Best of all, the dress also has two side pockets for carrying essentials which, according to one customer, “sit nicely and don’t make my hips look wider.”

Buy it! Casual Summer Dress II INN, $ 23.99 to $ 26.99; amazon.com

Many buyers have returned to Amazon for hang additional designs of the “show“for their summer wardrobe, referring to style as”all you want in a dress. “They love that it can be easily dressed up or down for a variety of occasions, including weddings, beach vacations, and job interviews. As an added bonus, many have washed it without noticing it was on. was thinning, not pilling or shrinking.

“The fabric is a soft, nice knit and the pockets are big enough for a smartphone,” said one customer. “The top is a faux wrap, which is cute and also makes feeding my baby easier. The adjustable straps make it easy to get a perfect fit, and the pattern is eye-catching enough to be fun but not too loud! “

“Oh my God, I love this dress,” shared another. “It’s so comfortable, flattering and fluid! I’m 5’7” and 190 pounds with a looooong torso, and the plus size fits me perfectly. Usually dresses with pockets don’t look good on me because they don’t hit me like they do on people with normal length torsos, but they don’t show or look lumpy at all. I’ll probably have more colors! “

