San Diego Community News Group

Fashion designer Pam Braden Marks creates high-end fashion and art. I was delighted to visit his workshop to see his unique creations.

Jackets are one of the specialties of this La Jolla resident. Some of them have rhinestones on them with sayings like Im The Boss! Look for one of these jackets on the red carpet at the La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival. Other jackets bear graffiti which is all meticulously hand painted. I thought it was a must have, as were her handbags which are painstakingly hand painted with art and sayings.

The studio is beautifully decorated by Pam with super inspiring and inspiring antiques and artwork. In addition to all these wonderful creations, Pam also makes works of art. She collects the pages of tabloids such as Star or People magazine and creates collages with lyrics and images on what is happening in society.

I asked Pam how she got started in fashion and she told me her mom started sewing when she was 5 years old. Her mother, who was creative and talented, inspired her to use her mind to be creative. My mom always made me use my imagination and under her guidance I felt I could design and produce anything, Pam said.

Her first job was at Contempo Casuals in Fashion Valley when she was 14. She was hanging out with older girlfriends who were classy and sexy. She wanted to be part of this glamorous team. Her mother, who owned an industrial screen printing business, made all of the girls’ t-shirts that

read, A Million Dollar Baby, in a Million Dollar Store. These were a big hit until they found out she was underage and had to let her go.

She moved to Beverly Hills at the age of 18 and landed her first real job with Fred Hayman in his Giorgio store on Rodeo Drive. Famous and fabulous clients from all over the world have been defeated to live the Giorgio experience. She felt like she was dead and gone to heaven. There were shelves and racks of beautiful couture designer dresses that she had never heard of but knew from the price that they were talented and important, so she took note of them.

His next job was for Herbert Fink on Rodeo Drive which owned Theodore, Theodore Man, Claude Montana and Sonia Rykiel. It was a fabulous time in Beverly Hills. One day, Stanley Donen, the fashion film director, walked through the door and two weeks later married him at his former wife, Yvette Mimeux’s house. Donen introduced him to Audrey Hepburn from Funny Face, and to this day, it’s still his favorite movie.

She met her second husband, Gregg Marks, working at Audemars Piguet. He was the CEO of a public company that made women’s clothing and footwear and also had retail operations (Nine West, Anne Klein, Stuart Weisman, Barneys NY, etc.)

I wanted to know when she started her own business. She said: I was at my home in Westchester, NY during a snowstorm and grabbed one of my purses and started painting. Everywhere I went, people complimented me on my bag and asked me where I bought it. So little by little, I started painting handbags for clients and I also tried different things.

If you would like to make an appointment to see these amazing creations, email her at [email protected]

