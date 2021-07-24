Fashion
San Diego Community News Group
Fashion designer Pam Braden Marks creates high-end fashion and art. I was delighted to visit his workshop to see his unique creations.
Jackets are one of the specialties of this La Jolla resident. Some of them have rhinestones on them with sayings like Im The Boss! Look for one of these jackets on the red carpet at the La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival. Other jackets bear graffiti which is all meticulously hand painted. I thought it was a must have, as were her handbags which are painstakingly hand painted with art and sayings.
The studio is beautifully decorated by Pam with super inspiring and inspiring antiques and artwork. In addition to all these wonderful creations, Pam also makes works of art. She collects the pages of tabloids such as Star or People magazine and creates collages with lyrics and images on what is happening in society.
I asked Pam how she got started in fashion and she told me her mom started sewing when she was 5 years old. Her mother, who was creative and talented, inspired her to use her mind to be creative. My mom always made me use my imagination and under her guidance I felt I could design and produce anything, Pam said.
Her first job was at Contempo Casuals in Fashion Valley when she was 14. She was hanging out with older girlfriends who were classy and sexy. She wanted to be part of this glamorous team. Her mother, who owned an industrial screen printing business, made all of the girls’ t-shirts that
read, A Million Dollar Baby, in a Million Dollar Store. These were a big hit until they found out she was underage and had to let her go.
She moved to Beverly Hills at the age of 18 and landed her first real job with Fred Hayman in his Giorgio store on Rodeo Drive. Famous and fabulous clients from all over the world have been defeated to live the Giorgio experience. She felt like she was dead and gone to heaven. There were shelves and racks of beautiful couture designer dresses that she had never heard of but knew from the price that they were talented and important, so she took note of them.
His next job was for Herbert Fink on Rodeo Drive which owned Theodore, Theodore Man, Claude Montana and Sonia Rykiel. It was a fabulous time in Beverly Hills. One day, Stanley Donen, the fashion film director, walked through the door and two weeks later married him at his former wife, Yvette Mimeux’s house. Donen introduced him to Audrey Hepburn from Funny Face, and to this day, it’s still his favorite movie.
She met her second husband, Gregg Marks, working at Audemars Piguet. He was the CEO of a public company that made women’s clothing and footwear and also had retail operations (Nine West, Anne Klein, Stuart Weisman, Barneys NY, etc.)
I wanted to know when she started her own business. She said: I was at my home in Westchester, NY during a snowstorm and grabbed one of my purses and started painting. Everywhere I went, people complimented me on my bag and asked me where I bought it. So little by little, I started painting handbags for clients and I also tried different things.
If you would like to make an appointment to see these amazing creations, email her at [email protected]
FUTURE EVENT
August 12-14: San Diego Swim Week features luxury swimwear and will be located at 1040 7th Ave. For tickets visitsandiegoswimweek.com.
Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned seamstress based in the San Diego area. Learn more about our hat maker, teacher and blogger atwww.DianaCavagnaro.com.
Sources
2/ http://www.sdnews.com/view/full_story/27811553/article-Creativity-abounds-from-fashion-designer-Pam-Braden-Marks%3Finstance%3Dsdnews
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]