Fashion
Glamorous racing fans dress to impress as they arrive for King George Diamond weekend at Ascot
It was an explosion of color as racing fans kicked off the festivities on the final day of King George Diamond Weekend at Ascot this morning – with the Duchess of Cornwall leading the glamor in an elegant floral dress paired with a trendy hat.
The well-dressed ladies pulled out all the fashion stops in bold gowns and alluring floral gowns, while the stylish men showed off their best suits as they arrived at Berkshire Racecourse.
King George Diamond Weekend is an exciting two-day thoroughbred flat racing meeting held every July in Ascot.
Seeking the epitome of elegance, Camilla, 74, arrived in a sophisticated lilac coat over a black and white floral dress, paired with a white and navy hat and matching shoes.
Radiant: Seeming the epitome of elegance, Camilla arrived in a sophisticated lilac coat over a black and white floral dress, paired with a white and navy hat and matching shoes
Beaming: The Duchess of Cornwall, 74, appeared in good spirits as she arrived solo for the prestigious two-day event today
The Queen has already attended the race, named in honor of her parents. However, Her Majesty, 95, is unlikely to attend this year’s event after being spotted traveling to Balmoral yesterday to start her first summer vacation in Scotland without Prince Philip. Pictured, Camilla arriving at the event
Here are the girls! The well-dressed ladies pulled out all the fashion stops in trendy gowns and alluring flowery dresses, while the dapper men showed off their best suits as they arrived at Berkshire Racecourse.
The Queen has already attended the race, named in honor of her parents. However, Her Majesty, 95, is unlikely to attend this year’s event after being spotted traveling to Balmoral yesterday to start her first summer vacation in Scotland without Prince Philip.
Stylish racing fans have turned the renowned course into a sea of color today, opting for bold colors and bold floral prints.
Unsurprisingly, hats were the centerpiece of many racing fans’ outfits, with matching flowers, feathers and accessories all on display at the racetrack today.
The dress code for guests in the exclusive King Edward VII compound is formal, with ladies being asked to wear ‘chic occasion’ attire, while men are required to wear a jacket with a collared shirt and tie.
Looks great: Stylish racing fans have turned the renowned course into a sea of color today, opting for bold colors and bold floral prints (pictured right)
All smiles: Unsurprisingly, hats were the centerpiece of many racing fans’ outfits, with matching flowers, feathers and accessories all on display at the racetrack today.
A splash of color! Racers are pictured in the stands during the QIPCO King George Diamond weekend at Ascot Racecourse
Make a statement: Running fans wore elaborate hats when attending the event. The dress code for guests in the exclusive King Edward VII compound is formal, with ladies being asked to wear “casual” attire, while men are required to wear a jacket with a collared shirt and tie.
Dubbed the summer garden party of British races, the two-day celebrations are built around the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes, which for 70 years has been the mid-season European Championship race for half-year horses. fund.
A crowd of 14,000 is believed to be expected at the race meeting, after restrictions on Covid-19 were eased this week.
But although no limit is now placed on the number of people who can meet in England, Nick Smith, director of racing and public affairs at Ascot, expects the course to be only half full this week. -end.
Girlfriends! Meanwhile, Newcastle Racecourse hosted its Ladies Day this afternoon (pictured). More than 15,000 tickets have been sold after last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic
Take a break: These Newcastle running fans took a moment to rest their feet, some even taking off their heels, while sitting on the floor
Think Rose! The theme for some of these racing fans was cute pink outfits when they attended Newcastle Racecourse Ladies’ Day.
He said Sports life: ‘We will probably be at half capacity for the King George. We are expecting something around 14,000 or 15,000 depending on the sales trend this week.
“We had a very short sales window in terms of final confirmation restrictions that would be lifted on July 19 and would in fact be able to proactively market the race.
“It looks like a vintage race from the race, and if the weather allows it should be a fantastic day and we would like as many people as possible to come.”
Hat is the spirit! These ladies donned their best fascinators as they attended today’s glamorous event at Newcastle Racecourse
Strike a pose! Racing fans stand arm in arm smiling for the camera on Ladies Day this afternoon in Newcastle
