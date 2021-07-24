Suzi Quatro: I’ll never be too old to wear a jumpsuit | Pop and rock

My mouth is my armed. I can destroy someone with a lick. I have a sharp mind and a clean way of speaking. I’m not a hitter, but when I’m crazy I’m crazy. I shout it out, then I’m done.

Nobody could believe this when I once used the men’s toilet at a gas station. I was on tour. Our bus had stopped so we could get some snacks and use the restroom, but there was a huge queue for the ladies and my impatience is really bad so I refused to wait. I walked past everyone, walked into the men’s, used a booth, and walked out.

Sex is one of the the most beautiful, natural things you can do. I’m 71 now, so it’s not as important as it used to be, but it’s a gift from God. As my character says in Annie takes your gunis to do what comes naturally!

I never will be too old to wear a jumpsuit. It’s always about following your instincts. As soon as you look stupid, you don’t do it anymore. End of the story. That’s when I hang up and say: Goodbye, thank you. It was a great ride.

When I was 15 and i had been in the business for a few years my dad told me it didn’t matter if i played for 10 people or 10,000 i had to remember that each person took money from their pocket to see me. So if I didn’t do my best, I didn’t have to go on stage. I have kept this lesson with me my entire career.

Be in Happy Days have left me with good and lasting friendships. I send an email to Henri [Winkler] and Ron [Howard] a little bit, and it was a wonderful experience to be a new actress in a family of good actors.

Flying from Miami in London once, we got into a big storm. They made seven attempts to land and climb back up and then we had to get to Amsterdam. It was the last time I flew. Maybe I’m dramatic, but I really felt my number was on the rise.

I did not think of myself as a pioneer. I was just who I was, stubbornly sticking to my character, not caring that no one had done it before me. I didn’t know I was breaking down doors everywhere I went. Looking back, I see what I have done and I am very proud of it.

God made grandchildren perfect! I was a great mom, but with a grandson you are not totally responsible, so you only see the good. You are more tolerant. You don’t have to scream and scream, teach them this and that. You can just enjoy them.

I did not see my mother when she was dying. She had stomach cancer, and I went to see her six or seven times during the process, hovering over, hovering over and then approaching her, and I just couldn’t see her that way. This is my biggest regret.

Have a room for the ego allowed me to stay normal after 57 years in this business. It’s on the third floor of my house and it’s filled with awards, posters, stage clothes and the red book of It’s your life. When I’m in the mood, I walk in and take advantage of it. Then I go out and close the door. This is how I exist in this profession.

