Gills Manjulakshmi, celebrity designer to producer of New York Fashion Week shows

From the Oscars red carpet to New York Fashion Week, Manjulakshmi Bharathan, creator of her eponymous couture label Gills Manjulakshmi, has established her credentials as an Indian designer well on the global platform. Recently producing Middle Eastern designer shows at New York Fashion Week, she is now in the process of making her debut with Asian designers for the upcoming fashion weeks.

She was the first designer from Qatar and the first brand from South India to showcase her label Gills Manjulakshmi at prestigious New York Fashion Week and to appear on the CFDA fashion calendar. Gills Manjulakshmi was established in 2013 and the designer has established her design studio and operations in Kerala, India and internationally in the Middle East, Qatar. Carried by celebrities and an international clientele, including celebrity singer Sofia Carson, the Gills Manjulakshmi brand produces lines of ready-to-wear, couture and bridal parties and the new umbrella of the brand HOUSE OF GILLS will present designs. tailor-made for the brand with its special editions of its sales regions. in New York and Italy. In 2016, Gills Manjulakshmi launched his distribution ready-to-wear brand AADIMA BY GILLS MANJULAKSHMI, which responds to the ethos of sustainable luxury fashion and modest designs for customers in the Middle East and West. .

Our curtain roots and the highly classified handwork engineering of Indian fashion traditions have been the pulse of world fashion known and applied for centuries. But even in this digital age of fashion, the styles, cuts and drapes of Indian fashion haven’t received much self-exposure and appreciation. Although it has been borrowed and applied by various international designers in their own collections, I believe that it is only when Indian designers are received with great attention on the international stages that Indian fashion will rise in high demand and that we would be able to weave India as one of the fashion capitals. Despite being known for its textiles and versatile techniques, India continues to be a fashion production factory less and less known for its designers and labels. This is where I want to put my existence as a designer and bring the essence of India to the international market. To put it more specifically, I want Indian fashion to be more inclusive in the global fashion empire, ”says Manjulakshmi Bharathan.

Manjulakshmi Bharathan had already had his red carpet moment at the Oscars, when the bespoke tailoring of his organic label AADIMA was named one of the Academy’s best red carpet dresses and celebrated by International Media in 2019. Gills Manjulakshmi also received the Grazia Best award. Modest clothing brand in Qatar.

After showcasing her Haute A Porter collections at New York Fashion Week 2018, the following year, she was appointed director and producer of MENA designer shows. In 2019, with the success of producing her first shows for 2 Qatari jewelry and fashion designers at NEW YORK FASHION WEEK, she recently took on the role of Creative Director for Asia.

Observing the international and Indian fashion market of the decade, she says: “The past two decades have seen the rise of more sustainable Indian design entrepreneurs with innovative designs that are exclusively brilliant but have remained limited to the India, and I think that with the position given as a runway producer at New York Fashion Week, I can do more of my karma by bringing in these unique Indian design talents and positioning Indian labels on the international facade. . “

Manjulakshmi Bharathan had gained international appreciation for his designs at Gills Manjulakshmi who embodies curtains and eclectic style and worked with international films and designers for their shows including Eric Gaskins, Stéphane Rolland, etc.

FUTURE VISION

With her new roles at New York Fashion Week in the coming seasons, she looks forward to structuring an Indian and Middle Eastern international platform. Also committed to the aesthetics of a healthy lifestyle in 2014, GILLS MANJULAKSHMI started a conceptual movement “THINK PINK WEAR GREEN” regarding his research studies on the use of natural fabrics and adaptations Body, which has been heavily dedicated to raising community awareness of sustainable practices in fashion and its demands for healthy living. She is eager to connect more aesthetics of fashion by pursuing this sustainable fashion concept alive with her brand for the benefit of human culture.

You can contact Manjulakshmi through his website or on Instagram