Oprah Winfrey wears Is Boldy Boho in Bright Red Shirtdress and Brown Slip-On Sandals with Jennifer Hudson





Oprah Winfrey chose a bold red look for her last interview and even had a matching moment in the process. More New Shoes the media mogul wore a light red shirt dress to speak with singer and actress Jennifer Hudson for her OWN Spotlight interview series. The Winfreys dress featured a pointed collar, long sleeves and a flowing maxi skirt, adding a bohemian effect to the piece. Style is a wardrobe staple of stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner and Ciara in a variety of colors and lengths. The popularity of the pieces over the years comes from its versatility; it can be worn as a dress, tucked into a skirt like a top, or layered or belted for a range of looks in any season. Although the Winfreys style appears to be sold out, a similar shorter style from Trina Turk is selling for $ 278 on SaksFifthAvenue.com. Trina Turks Lono shirt dress. – Credit: courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Winfrey kept his accessories minimal: gold earrings, a gold ring, and an Apple Watch with a brown strap. For the shoes, the Emmy-winning star donned a pair of brown leather zip-around sandals. The shoes added a summery touch to the dress with their simple construction, open toes, and open back. They were also very practical, proving ideal for Winfrey to walk and sit for her conversation with Hudson. Hudson matched Winfrey's red look for the occasion, promoting her latest project portraying Aretha Franklin in the upcoming drama Respect. She donned an off-the-shoulder dress in the same shade of red as Winfreys, which featured long sleeves and a cropped hem. Much like Winfrey, the look of the stars of Dreamgirls was paired with minimalist gold jewelry: a chunky ring and necklace with a Respect nameplate. The story continues For the shoes, Hudson created a monochrome ensemble with a pair of red heeled mules. Made by an emerging label Titi Adesa, the suede and patent leather Soke Rosso shoes sported pointed toes, stiletto heels and a braided leather band for added ventilation. The mules sell for 485 (approx. $ 667 USD) on TitiAdesa.com. Mules Titi Adesas Soke Rosso. – Credit: courtesy of TIti Adesa Courtesy of TIti Adesa When it comes to fashion, Oprah has her favorite styles. The mogul often wears maxi and midi dresses in a range of colors, although navy blue, red and pink are popular choices for events and interviews, often by high-end brands like Stella McCartney, Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta and Vera Wang. On the shoe side, she regularly wears T-strap pumps, open and pointed toes from similar luxury brands like Christian Louboutin, Valentino and Jimmy Choo, as well as affordable brands like J.Crew. For more casual occasions, she can be spotted in Allbirds and Vionic sneakers, as well as platform brogues from McCartney. Slip on a pair of brown slip-on sandals this summer, inspired by Oprah Winfrey. Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Sam Edelman Garson sandals, $ 56 (was $ 80). Credit: Courtesy of DSW Courtesy of DSW To buy: Steve Madden Karolyn Sandals, $ 50 (was $ 69). Credit: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue To buy: Tory Burch Patos Sandals, $ 248. Click on the gallery to see the high shoes that have made Oprah Winfrey's favorite things list over the years. loved by Oprah Winfrey. Launch gallery: All the shoes on Oprah's 'Favorite Things' list over the years

