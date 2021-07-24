The future of women’s soccer jerseys: bespoke designs were a godsend

When 28 women stepped out into the bright lights of Nike’s summer launch in Paris in 2019, women’s football reached another crucial milestone even before a ball was kicked at the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

Megan Rapinoe, Amandine Henry and Fran Kirby were among the group of international stars handpicked to model new bespoke jerseys for their international teams ahead of the next World Cup in France. tournament.

Among them were a dark red England away shirt, an abstract yellow and green Australia home shirt and a gray and orange Phoenix-patterned outer stripe for China. They were not only beautiful in their design, but made by Nike specifically for women.

During this time, Adidas also produced special kits for the tournament, with the home jerseys of Germany and Spain being the choice of the peloton in reinventing their country’s iconic kits in 1990 and 1994 respectively. Sweden also received their own kit for the tournament, which was also a nod to the 1994 World Cup jersey, and all Adidas kits were unveiled on International Women’s Day.

“I really felt like a football shirt collector myself. It was a real turning point for women’s football and we now have our own identity, ”says Helen Hardy, founder of Manchester-based Foudy’s, which is the only store in the world dedicated to selling official women’s league jerseys and international football. “We are creating an identity around the players, around the brand which is truly unique to us.

“The France kit was so simple but had little elements of perfection like the flag on the sleeve and the fit is beautiful. Then the Lionesses away jersey was a work of art. There is no jersey. England created that matches it in terms of details with the red roses imprinted on the fabric.