Zandra Rhodes: A secret? My hair is not naturally pink | Fashion

BBorn in Kent, Zandra Rhodes, 80, graduated from the Royal College of Art in 1964. In 1969, she made her first solo fashion collection and dressed Diana, Princess of Wales, Freddie Mercury and Marc Bolan. In 2003, she founded the Fashion and Textile Museum in London. She designed a tote bag for the Recycle your electrical appliances campaign, and lives in London.

What is your biggest fear?

Running out of ideas.

What is your first memory?

Draw butterflies in chalk on an air raid shelter in the garden of Chatham, Kent.

What trait do you deplore the most about yourself?

I am too critical of myself.

What trait do you deplore most in others?

Laziness.

What would be your super power?

The ability to do a hundred things at once.

What makes you unhappy?

No work.

What don’t you like the most about the way you look?

My stomach.

If you could revive something extinct, what would you choose?

The fax machine.

What’s your most unpleasant habit?

Sleep with my makeup on.

What do you owe your parents?

My career. My father was a truck driver, but my mother had been a fitter for the Maison des Valeurs in Paris. She was still sewing. She was one of my biggest influences.

Who or who is the greatest love of your life?

My deceased partner, Salah Hassanein.

What does love look like?

Inexplicable.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner?

Diana Vreeland, John Waters and Divine.

What words or expressions do you overuse the most?

Exotic.

What’s the worst job you have ended?

Education.

What was your biggest disappointment?

Don’t make Diana’s wedding dress.