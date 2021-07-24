Men’s basketball at the 2021 Olympics: how the public is betting on the future of the gold medal





The United States team enters the Summer Games after a precarious exposure record, but still with the most talented roster in the competition. Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Jaysom Tatum top the U.S. roster, with NBA champions Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday joining the squad with the NBA Finals more than. Here’s a look at how the public bets on Gold Medal Futures as a courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games men’s basketball gold bets split There is a significant level of NBA talent across the world leading to a more diverse range of divisions compared to the women’s tournament. The United States receives 65% of the money on 53% of the bets, making Americans clearly the favorites. They won gold at three back-to-back Olympics, although that list was quickly cobbled together in much the same way that preceded the 2004 Games, where the United States won bronze. The nation’s biggest stars have taken the summer to recover after two grueling NBA seasons, but the talent is still ahead of the competition on paper. Australia has a strong squad and gets bets with 17% of bets. Luka Doncic’s fan club for Slovenia is throwing money at the national team, with 10 percent of the money coming from the Balkan Republic. Spain has a roster filled with NBA talent and several national stars, but only gets 9% of all bets. There might be some value on the Spaniards here. Nigeria, another fan favorite after their Twitter account went bonkers in an upset exhibition win over the United States, get minimal action to complete the top five. Surprisingly, France is not on this list. Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum make an international trio as good as any team outside of the United States and are used to fighting for medals. The French did not win gold, but they did win the silver medal in 2000. Argentina are generally used to the medal race, but have a smaller list this time around. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can access crisis counseling and referral services by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL) . Game problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ / WV / PA / MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH / CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA ), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call / text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO / IL / IN / IA / NH / NJ / PA / TN / VA / WV / MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sport bets for full terms and conditions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dknation.draftkings.com/olympics/2021/7/24/22591898/tokyo-olympics-2021-mens-basketball-futures-predictions-betting-splits-usa-australia-slovenia-spain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos