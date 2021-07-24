Connect with us

Fashion

From the latest gadgets to your fashion essentials, Amazon Prime Day is here to take care of everything

Published

34 seconds ago

on

By

 


If there is one thing that everyone has been looking for in today’s uncertain times, his joy and happiness. That’s why we were thrilled to bring news from Prime Day 2021 on July 26-27. The two-day shopping event will help Prime members experience the joy as they are spoiled for choice when it comes to picking out the best items in a variety of categories, from electronics to clothing. and more.

Add to that, Amazon India, through its initiatives such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Karigar and Amazon Saheli, has added thousands of local artisans and startups to its Prime Day offering. Your discovery of joy through their products also helps keep you going during this time of uncertainty, making them a win-win for everyone. Amazon India is committed to empowering SMEs until Prime Day 2021 by putting them in the spotlight.

If you’re wondering where to start your shopping event, here’s a handy guide to get you started, from smart devices to home appliances and fashion.

  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Get the best deals on OnePlus and get the latest addition to the Nord universe with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G this Amazon Prime Day. If you wanted to upgrade to an affordable yet powerful smartphone, your wait is over now.

  1. Kingdom smart watchThe realme 2 Pro sports watch with its large 1.75 color display and 90 sport modes will certainly be a huge hit among fitness enthusiasts. Launched just in time for Prime Day, it’s one of the best smartwatches you can invest in with its range of features and latest technological innovations that monitor your health in real time, all the time.

    3.JBL wireless headphonesIt doesn’t get better than these JBL wireless headphones with their high-precision audio engineering and 21-hour play time. Plus, a 15-minute charge is all it takes to give you an hour of playtime. If you’re wondering which headphones to choose, end your search here and get these JBL wireless headphones right away.

    4.MonopolyThere is only so much you can do from home. Every now and then you need to relax and enjoy the day. What could be better than a game of Monopoly that you can play with everyone in the house. Build luxury estates and ruin your opponents to win one of the most popular games around. Make sure you get your Monopoly set on Day One.

    5.Aquaguard water purifier Give your home the freedom to worry about drinking unclean or contaminated water with this Aquaguard Solid Water Purifier from Eureka Forbes. With the monsoon season in full swing, you now have the opportunity to improve your fluid intake with this powerful water purifier that RO plus UV and MTDS with active copper and mineral protection technology. Not only that, it looks great too!

    6.Prestige Mixer GrinderIf you are someone who loves to cook, you know the value of a good grinder mixer. Take your home cooking to the next level with this Prestige Mixer Grinder set that includes three stainless steel pots, a juicer pot with strainer and four super efficient blades. Making your next batch of homemade hummus is now easier than ever.

    7.Lavie HandbagsWho doesn’t love a new handbag? Especially when it has just arrived in stock. Be the fashionista you were born to be with this functional Lavie Cielo women’s satchel that comes in colors like plum, beige, ocher and gray. The handbag features a padded top handle, adjustable and detachable shoulder strap, and floral embossed textured synthetic leather that adds an edgy touch to your handbag. Don’t miss this one!

    8.Arrow polo shirtA new t-shirt for the new season looks perfect to us, especially if it is those Arrow Polo t-shirts made with a relaxed fit with half sleeves and a classic polo neck. It’s time to unwind on casual Fridays with something new and eye-catching.

    9.Eye makeup with Maybelline maskStay up to date on your eye makeup with Maybelline’s The Colossal Eye Makeup Kit which features bestsellers such as waterproof eyeliner, Kajal and Mascara that lasts up to 24 hours and is easy to apply and remove. It also comes with a stylish cotton mask that perfectly highlights your eyes.

    1. Fire TV Stick

    It’s time to make your TV smart with the third generation Fire TV Stick and watch tens of thousands of movies and shows from Prime Video and other OTT apps. You can use the Alexa voice remote and the dedicated volume and power control in the remote to quickly find what you’re looking for. Make sure the next big movie and your favorite series are watched on the big TV screen with the new Fire TV Stick.

    This is just a small list of many products that will be part of Prime Day 2021. Be sure to check out the amazing offers and new launches by visiting the page here. If you are not already a Prime member, we strongly encourage you to sign up immediately.

    Prime is loved by over 200 million Prime members in 22 countries, including India. You can join Prime for 999 INR / year or 329 INR for three months at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime perks like free and fast shipping, unlimited video, ad-free music, hottest deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more.

    In addition, customers aged 18 to 24 can also take advantage of the Youth offer on Prime subscriptions and benefit from a 50% discount on both choice of plans. Customers can take advantage of this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age to instantly receive 50% cash back.

    Experience the joy with Amazon Prime Day July 26-27.

    The article is created by Studio 18 on behalf of Amazon

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.news18.com/news/business/from-the-latest-gadgets-to-your-fashion-essentials-amazon-prime-day-is-here-to-take-care-of-it-all-4001177.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: