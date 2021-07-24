Team GB men’s hockey team make perfect start to Tokyo 2020 by beating South Africa





T Team GBs men’s hockey team got off to a perfect start to the Tokyo Olympics by winning their opener against South Africa. Sam Ward, Liam Ansell and Jack Walker all scored for Team GB in their 3-1 win on Saturday, with Matthew Guise-Brown scoring for South Africa. Dan Kerrys’ side are in Group B and given the strength of some of their other opponents (Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands), it was a must-see match against a South African side who are below of her in the world ranking. They also started off perfectly as Ward released the ball from a penalty corner in the opening two minutes.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Impressive Images



Thailand’s Baison Manikon takes a punch from Russian Saadat Dalgatova (red) during their women’s preliminary boxing match (64-69kg) during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena Luis Robayo / AFP via Getty Images Britain’s Ellen White scores her second goal against Chile Kim Hong Ji / Reuters Team Spain’s Tamara Echegoyen Dominguez and Paula Barcelo Martin navigate their 49er FX class skiff during training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Clive Mson / Getty Images Team Great Britain’s Max Whitlock competes on pommel horse in the men’s qualification Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images General view inside the stadium as Japan’s Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Japan’s Naohisa Takato (white) competes with Georgian Lukhumi Chkhvimiani in their men’s -60kg judo quarterfinal fight Franck Fife / AFP via Getty Images Aori Nishimura from Japan in action during a skateboard workout Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Team Great Britain’s Christopher Griffiths and Team South Africa’s Timothy Drummond face off in the Men’s Group B preliminary match Dan Mullan / Getty Images American Carissa Moore rides a wave during free Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games training session at Tsurigasaki Surf Beach Oliver Morin / POOL / AFP via Getty Images Serbian Nina Stojanovic cools off with air conditioning Giuseppe Cacace / AFP via Getty Images Aleksandar Ratkov of Serbia in action during 3×3 Basketball Andrew Bovers / Reuters Team Great Britain’s Helen Glover and Polly Swann face off in the women’s couple’s second round on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway Julian Finney / Getty Images Romania’s Ana Maria Popescu (left) faces South Korean Song Sera in the women’s individual épée qualifying bout at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images Richard Carapaz of Ecuador reacts after winning the men’s road cycling race Christophe Ena / AP Neal Skupski of England and Jamie Murray of England in action in their first match against Andres Molteni of Argentina and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina Edgar Su / Reuters Naomi Osaka holding the Olympic torch after lighting the Flame of Hope in the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony AFP via Getty Images Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua of Tonga carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony Hannah McKay / Reuters A drone display is seen above the stadium during the opening ceremony Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images A preview shows the delegations of athletes participating in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games François-Xavier Marit / AFP via Getty Images Sequence of pictograms during the opening ceremony Marko Djurica / Reuters Team Great Britain flag bearers Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi lead their squad at the opening ceremony Matthias Hangst / Getty Images A general view of Shiokaze Park as Team Canada Women’s Beach Volleyball Sean M Haffey / Getty Images Andy Murray torn in training Buda Mendes / Getty Images

READ MORE The lead, however, was short lived as South Africa equalized moments later after Guise-Brown finished well on a penalty corner. The first quarter turned out to be a balanced game but after the break the GB team started to take matters into their own hands and, without South African goalkeeper Rassie Pieterse, they would have taken the lead. Pieterse made a number of good saves and that meant the two teams were tied as they headed towards halftime. The goalkeeper run, however, came to an end within minutes of the third quarter when Ansells’ shot wriggled under him to put the GB team ahead. Pieterse redeemed himself, however, and twice refused Ward penalty corners to keep South Africa in the final quarter. The Boks tried to rally towards the end, but two yellow cards gave them little chance to do so and Team GB claimed a third with five minutes remaining. Waller shot a cross and a deflection from a South African defender found him the back of the net.

