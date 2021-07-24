Fernanda Flores’ Best Fashion Looks Ranked





Fernanda Flores is a 90 day old fiancée who has fun with fashion. She looks fantastic in her outfits and we’ve ranked her most standout looks.

Fernanda Flores from the90 day fiancéThe franchise is one of the franchise’s most attractive stars, and she often surprises fans with her stunning, fashionable looks, of which we’ll be ranking the best today. She was first featured on 90 day fiancé season 6 alongside her ex-husband, Jonathan Rivera. Lumberton, North Carolina resident Jonathan first met Fernanda in Mexico, and the couple immediately hit it off. Even if this 90 day fiancé The couple had a 13-year age difference, they tied the knot in May 2018. However, within eight months Jonathan and Fernanda revealed that they separated after a few months without contact. Eventually, real estate broker Jonathan canceled Fernanda’s green card paperwork. Fernarda and Jonathan divorced in March 2020. Recently, Fernanda celebrated her new life as a single person and threw a divorce party on 90 days: single life. She even turned her wedding dress into a work of art. Related: 90 Day Fianc: Stacey’s Completely Unrecognizable New Face Amazes Fans She then moved on and started dating an attorney named Robby. However, several 90 day fiancé fans were convinced that Robby was the wrong guy for Fernanda. She also realized it and dumped it towards the end of the season. She is now showing off her professional boxer boyfriend Noel Mikaelian on social media. Along with a few cuddly photos with Noel, the fitness model is also dropping some really gorgeous looks on her Instagram. The princess look At number five we have the princess look. The successful bikini and reality TV model shocked many fans with an unexpected look in December 2019. She wore a red corset dress and accentuated the whole look by wearing a tiara. Fernanda looked like a real princess when she gave her fans a kiss. Most of her IG followers loved this unique dress and left comments such as “This dress is spectacular, “” Truly a beautiful princess, ” and “Oh my God !!! How pretty.“ The yellow daisy look At number four we have the yellow daisy look. The old one 90 day fiancé The star, who is generally popular for her scorching figure in a bikini and short shorts, wore a yellow satin dress with a thigh slit. She looked adorable while giving the camera a big smile. Fernanda, who seemed to catch Big Ed’s attention at one point, was holding a bunch of yellow daisies and captioned the photo as follows: “April showers bring May flowers.“She inspired her IG followers by saying that even the”the most unpleasant of things“can bring very”nice things.“ The gala look At number three we have the gala look. This is another jaw-dropping look that Fernanda shared on Instagram in September 2020. She wore a beautiful gray satin dress and captioned the post as follows: “So … No Gala season this year? The attitude is there tho.“Fernanda looks like a model while giving the camera a confident look. This photo appears to be part of a photoshoot for a clothing brand. A fan Fernarda, beloved social media influencer walk and commented, “Come into my life.“ Related: 90 Day Fianc: Paul Staehle Runs Off Cameras Again In New Video The Christmas look At number two is the Christmas look. In December 2020, Fernanda wore a sexy red dress to celebrate Christmas. She stood in front of a giant Christmas tree and captioned the photo as follows: “Santa’s favorite HO. MERRY CHRISTMAS.While some fans found this post and caption disrespectful, others adored Fernanda in a Christmas costume. One fan said: “You are beautiful in these photos!“Another fan wrote,”Hope you had a good Christmas. You are beautiful.A few fans also mentioned that TLC star Fernanda looked more curvy in this particular photo, but also said:“It fits you well!“ The jean look Look number one is Miami resident Fernanda’s denim look. It’s a little difficult to achieve a denim-on-denim look, but Fernanda did it effortlessly in this pic. She is wearing blue jeans with a denim jacket. She posted the image with the caption, “Real eyes realize real lies.” Many 90 day fiancé fans would agree that Fernanda looks great in any outfit she wears. Maybe that’s why she became a successful swimsuit model in Miami. Next: 90 Day Fianc: Angela Mocked A Photo Showing Her At ‘120’ Source:Fernanda Flores / Instagram 90 day fianc: Jovi reveals photos of his real work to shocked fans

