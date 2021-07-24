The little black dress is OK for the wedding – Times News Online





Posted on July 24, 2021 3:51 PM

Dear Jacqueline, Later this summer, I’m attending my nephews wedding. I would like to wear my favorite little black dress. My friends tell me that I should avoid wearing black to a wedding. I think a black dress is an appropriate choice. What is your take on wearing black as a wedding guest? Dear reader, Choosing the right wedding attire can be a bit tricky, as you can be a bit careful about what type of color choice is actually appropriate. While some may initially think that you should avoid wearing black, depending on the circumstances, this may be perfectly acceptable. In the past, wearing black to a wedding was frowned upon because black was a color traditionally worn at funerals and during mourning. While wearing black to a wedding has long been viewed as a bad decision, it is no longer viewed with disdain. You’ll want to be sure that your favorite little black dress is styled for the time and place. The style of the dress should reflect the time of year, time of day and location of the wedding. For example, for a formal wedding, a woman can wear a long black dress to the floor. At a beach wedding, she can wear a shorter, flowing black dress. And at a rustic wedding, a black lace dress would be appropriate. Keep in mind, however, that there are a few exceptions where black is an inappropriate color to wear. Black is often discouraged at traditional Indian and Chinese weddings, for example, because it represents mourning. To find out if you can wear black for a wedding, it is best to check the dress code of the invitation. Ultimately, wearing black to a wedding is generally appropriate. What matters most is that you take the time to research the couples dress code and choose your outfit accordingly. In doing so, you will be dressed appropriately to spend the day celebrating your loved ones. Respectfully yours, Jacqueline Have a question? Email: [email protected] Jacquelyn Youst is the owner of the Pennsylvania Academy of Protocol, which specializes in etiquette training. She is a member of the board of directors of the National Civility Foundation. All rights reserved & Copy; 2021 Jacquelyn Youst

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tnonline.com/20210724/respectfully-yours-little-black-dress-is-ok-for-wedding/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos