Japanese singer Tomo Koizumi’s dress for the Olympics set the internet on fire





Yesterday, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics finally kicked off with an opening ceremony exciting enough to deflect (at least momentarily) the many controversies that have marked the games this year. With breathtaking performances featuring thousands of dancers, illuminated drones and nods to everything from the Japanese flag to video game culture and of course, culminating with national treasure Naomi Osaka lighting up the Olympic cauldron was a low-key spectacle that nonetheless offered a glimmer of hope that this year’s games could mark a step forward for the beleaguered sports body. But for fashion fans, there was another, more unexpected highlight. As singer-songwriter Misia stepped out to perform Japanese national anthem Kimi Ga Yo in a strangely empty stadium, attention quickly turned to her dramatic dress. Cut from dozens of layers of recycled organza and with a multi-colored ombré effect produced by spray painting, it nonetheless ignited Twitter as many have compared it to everything from snow cones and cotton candy to cotton candy. Cherry blossoms. Photo: Getty Images The dress itself was designed by Tomo Koizumi, whose rapid rise to fashion world fame came in 2019 after stylist Katie Grand spotted her work on Instagram and quickly started planning a big debut for the designer at the New York Fashion Week show. (Staging at his friend Marc Jacobss’s store on Madison Avenue as a favor, naturally.) The illustrious guest list for Koizumi’s first show was matched only by the star power of those parading on the track, including Gwendoline Christie, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls and Emily Ratajkowski; it also received rave reviews for its unique balance of frivolity, flamboyance, and high fashion craftsmanship. Since then, Koizumi has grown steadily stronger. In 2019, his work was presented as part of the Mets annual costume exhibition, Notes on the camp, while her most recent collection which appeared on the haute couture calendar earlier this month was broadcast live from an Edo period castle in Kyoto. Yet there are few moments as sweet in more than one way, given the frothy, candy-colored delicacies of seeing your work shine around the world to represent your home country on the world stage. Along with Koizumis’ widely noted reverence for Japanese culture past and present, it’s a pleasure to see him carve out his future as well.

