This duct tape ball gown gets us fiesta feverish … and its teenage designer won $ 10,000





One look at this dress and we were already falling with San Antonio Fiesta fever! This masterpiece of a ball gown, made entirely of duct tape, has a Fiesta vibe and was created by a teenage girl Larissa Leon as part of The Duck Brands Stuck in scholarship competition. Leon used 47 rolls of duct tape and spent 163 hours creating the fashion masterpiece, according to the company website. Earlier this week, Leon was announced as one of two contest winners, taking home $ 10,000 in the purse for the best dress, according to The Duck Brand. According to the current SA, Leon is originally from Houston, although she now resides in Washington State. However, she wanted to pay tribute to her culture through this creation of dresses. A d I was inspired by the folk-style dresses that stem from indigenous and Spanish practices, Leon said in a statement. The dress was designed to honor my culture, helping me pay homage to my roots, as well as crafting a beautiful gown for the prom from duct tape, which many of my friends and family thought was impossible. The dress is adorned with various bright colors and a multitude of flowers. Leon told The Duck Brand that this project was not her first with Duct Tape, as she has always been fascinated by designing art projects. Since the age of 5, I have always been fascinated by design and creation. I remember spending many hours in my bedroom creating, drawing and designing many art projects. Design things that a lot of people couldn’t believe a child could do. My mom was always amazed at my creativity and attention to detail at such a young age, Leon said. A d She did several things with duct tape when she was younger, including toys, clothes, mermaid fins, hair accessories, a wallet, and her school backpack. However, this creation was arguably his biggest endeavor to date. Congratulations on the victory, Larissa! Learn more about KSAT: Photos: crowds brave the heat for a NIOSA summer

