Inside Simone Biles’ GOAT Leotard Creation – NBC Chicago

It all started with a text from Simone Biles.

She had a golden idea for the design of her gymnastics leotard, which would create a one-of-a-kind uniform worn by a professional athlete.

It was a fashion statement, of course, but also declarative. Having already won four Olympic gold medals and seven national titles, and having made gymnastics a Whos by finishing second? competition by defying the laws of physics in a way never seen before, Biles’ position in the sport was already determined:

The biggest. Of all. Time.

And as a GOAT of her sport, Biles adopted this self-confident and widely recognized statement by placing the image of a goat on her leotard.

“I just hope the kids who grow up watching this aren’t or ashamed to be good at whatever they do,” Biles said of the goat leotard in a recent interview with Marie Claire. And that’s my problem: when people harass other people who are good at something. And it’s like, anyone can say you’re good, but once you recognize it, it’s not cool anymore. And I want the kids to learn that, yes, it’s good to recognize that you’re good or even good at something. “

Inside the headquarters of GK Elite in Pennsylvania, which designs and manufactures leotards and apparel for Biles and the US men’s and women’s national teams, a day that had been business as usual was suddenly anything but after that Kelly Christmans’ cell phone lit up with Bilès’s text.

A goat?

Christman, the company’s vice president of gymnastics products, quickly relayed the request to the design team.

In the midst of the excitement over the mission requested by the GOAT company, there were initial discussions as to whether the image would be too cheeky, too presumptuous. But Biles earned the right to be bold when she won gold, and that was all the justification she needed when asked why she wanted the goat on her leotard.

Simone just said, Well, because I can, Christman recalled. And she has the medals to prove that she truly is the greatest of all time.

Red carpet exclusivity and energy

The Olympic carpet is not just a playground for world-class gymnasts, it is a red carpet and a model runway.

This is where the glitz and glamor of the fully designed and manufactured leotards by GK Elite is revealed on the world stage. At the company’s headquarters in Reading, Pa., About an hour and a half outside of Philadelphia, the shelves are fully stocked with a range of fabrics, the containers are filled with thousands of sparkling crystals, and the employees are responsible for equipping the best Olympians who will soon have full eyes on their every move.

It’s really a red carpet moment, said Matt Cowan, GK Elites’ chief commercial officer. And we want athletes to feel that energy and exclusivity in their leotards when they show them off to the world.

Why is Simone Biles called the GOAT?

No leotard is more exclusive than those with a crystal encrusted goat head. They are owned exclusively by Biles, who first debuted the goat on his training tanks at the 2019 GK Classic and then added it to his competition leotards at the Olympic trials.

Goldie the Goat, as it has since been named, was one of many iterations created by the GK Elite design team and selected via SMS and email by Biles.

We did a few goat head options, and then we did a full body of a goat, but we landed on the more streamlined line art version we went with, said Jeanne Diaz, senior designer at GK. Elites.

Claiming to be the GOAT is a statement few can realistically make. Biles not only claimed it, but literally wore it on his sleeve, and also on his back or hip.

In doing so, Biles took GOAT status to the next level at a time when female athletes had to fight publicly for the equality and recognition in sports they deserve.

It was a bold choice, but I thought it was an appropriate choice for Simone given that she really is the GOAT, Diaz said. So I thought it was super cool to see a woman in sports calling him what he is and owning him.

Pushing boundaries while balancing fit and aesthetics

Like a tailor familiar with a regular customer, the staff at GK Elite are well aware of Biles’ fit and style preferences.

This includes a custom-sized high-necked leotard, angled raglan sleeves that accentuate her shoulders, and innovative design cues like the recent Biles snakeskin leotard.

She loves to push the boundaries with trends, Diaz said. She just likes to stand out.

The design of Olympic clothing, done in partnership with USA Gymnastics, can take two years, Diaz said.

In the face of the most acrobatic Olympic athletes, the fit is essential, aesthetics are essential. A final pre-Olympic fitting took place in March at the national team’s training camp, where all potential members were complex in size.

Lead times from start to finish of producing a full bodied leotard are typically six to eight weeks. However, the staff at GK Elite have already been pressure tested, and the result was a leotard produced with 24 hour notice when Biles needed a last minute leotard to film a recent Uber Eats commercial with Jonathan Van Ness.

A look behind the curtain

GK Elite, which designed and manufactured leotards for 11 countries at the Tokyo Olympics, uses four-way stretch fabric that is layered and laser cut for the perfect fit before being grouped by athlete size and modification. . Through sublimation, personalized artwork is laser printed and transferred via a heat press from paper to fabric to lock in the vivid colors of the garment. The laser cut appliques are then placed by hand and glued to the body of the leotard to ensure proper placement before being sewn. Swarovski jewelry designs are applied by thermal transfer, some applied by hand and others filled with jewelry by laser machine. From there, the garment is sent to the sewing workshop for finishing before quality control.

Obviously, we want to make sure the leotard and garment when put on are snug to all body contours, Cowan said. In gymnastics, if a competitor pulls on the leotard or adjusts the leotard, there can be deductions, and that’s obviously the last thing we want. We want their performance to be the only thing judged that day, not the fit of their leotard. So we want to make sure that our leotard fit is perfect so that the athlete can focus entirely on their performance.

Only a few of these leotards left the establishment with a goat’s head on it. Jewelry machines create a crystal embellishment of the goat’s head on a flat sheet. The embellishment is then sealed onto the leotard using a heat press, making Biles goat’s application a dazzled reality.

We wanted to do it in a way where we weren’t just putting a simple goat on the leotard. Let’s let it crystallize, bring a little bling to it, add a little flair to it and bring some attitude to it, Cowan said. This is one of the few. Simone, to this day, is the only person who has ever worn it.

Special delivery with a Swarovski sparkle

When national teams show off their clothes on the mat at the Olympics, it’s not just gymnasts who are overwhelmed with pride. This feeling is shared by the designers, fabric spreaders, cutters, embellishment sewers and many more at GK Elite who brought the leotards to life and delivered them to the best athletes on the world’s biggest stage.

We have over 500 employees here in Reading, PA, and the pride that is engulfed in this building when we see the world’s best athlete in Simone Biles come out and win gold in a garment that was made from the ground up. here in this building, it’s a huge pride, Cowan said. This is an amazing time for our country and an amazing time for our company that was born here in the United States.

National teams got a preview of their clothing for the Tokyo Games, with GK Elite representatives hand-delivering their leotards the day after the team’s announcement at the end of June.

Mini spoiler alert: the athletes received a leotard honoring the birth of the Americas in 1776 with 7600 rubies and Swarovski crystals. Another has 76 individual applique stars, another was inspired by the Tokyo Torch in rose gold, and another features a crystal motif inspired by the American currency bald eagle design.

This year on the carpet in Tokyo, said Diaz, you’ll see a lot of patriotic leotards and a lot of bling.

“The goat is exclusively for Simone Biles to wear”

While one GOAT is planned for the Olympics, another is not. Biles will be in Tokyo to try to win five more gold medals. Goldie the Goat is not expected to make an appearance due to guidelines from the International Olympic Committee regarding logos and branding on Olympic clothing.

The goats ‘next cameo could be at Biles’ post-Olympic tour with 36 performances between September and November, called the Gold Over America tour (see what they did there? GOAT). Replicas of the Biles goat leotard could possibly be on the market, but not quite yet.

I would say at this point the goat is reserved exclusively for Simone, Christman said. If she wants to make this accessible to the public, we’ll work with her on what that would look like. But for the moment, the goat is exclusively reserved for Simone Biles.

Because she can.