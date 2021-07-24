Fashion
President Duterte’s SONA Alumni Fashion – Manila Bulletin
What President Dutertes’ SONA precedents say about the way we dress
Is there a place for fashion in politics? Yes. Even if we want to see a government that is fair and free from all hints of luxury, the style infiltrating Malacaang Palace is pretty inevitable, especially in today’s world, rich in visuals and hungry for content. Even in other countries, fashion plays an important role in governance. It signals new leadership (think the mantle of US Vice President Kamala Harris Pyer Moss) and new social status (Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Need I say more?).
In the Philippines, fashion in politics is best presented during the annual State of the Nation Address (SONA). This is when the country’s leaders gather at the Batasang Pambansa to listen to the report of the presidents on the country, all dressed in their finest barongs and Philippiniana.
While the country is all ears to the president’s speech, all eyes are first on the red carpet. As the current President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Roa Duterte, is set to do his last SONA on July 26, 2021, let’s take a look back at how his former SONAs affected the way we see and wear our traditional clothes today. .
2016: All about business
It was Dutertes’ first time on the catwalk and SONA took a different turn in terms of dress code, going from an ultra-glamorous wardrobe to a refined and corporate look. This makeup style somewhat mirrored the president’s approach to his tenure, direct and all business. There were no long skirts sweeping the carpet or large jewelry to feast on. While it may be considered one of the drabest SONA red carpets in years, this is one of the first times we’ve seen how traditional Filipino clothing can be incorporated into everyday wear. . Knee-length dresses like those worn by Heart Evangelista (in Ivar Aseron) and Tootsy Angara (in Rajo Laurel) gave the terno a youthful and contemporary feel. The barong-inspired outfit of Batangas representative Vilma Santos and the Gretchen Barretos Inno Sotto look provided new ideas for corporate clothing.
2017: Spotlight on indigenous tapestry
The understated dress code continued in SONA 2017, where politicians and other attendees wore simple but stylish ensembles. As they shed the extravagance and high society formality that would normally come with formal Philippiniana, attendees wore culture on their sleeves. Creations made from indigenous textiles paraded in the afternoon forming a vibrant red carpet. The terrorist crisis in Marawi also began in 2017. Many showed solidarity by wearing designs incorporating the Mindanaoan heritage, from Emmeline Villars’ inspired look to Rhett Eala Tboli to Sen. Loren Legardas hand woven Maranao malong.
As they shed the extravagance and high society formality that would normally come with formal Philippiniana, attendees wore culture on their sleeves.
2018: where the old meets the new
Terno, Barong and other Filipino outfits are infusing a new aesthetic, with help from up-and-coming designers. Fashion designers like Mark Bumgarner and Michael Leyva have reinvented the terno with romantic pleats, cuts and drapes. Seasoned designers such as Rajo Laurel, Cary Santiago (who dressed the majority of the Duterte family) and the late Ito Curata stayed true to the classic Filipino vision with dresses made from local fibers. Soft ivory, delicate white and soft pastels dominated SONA 2018, and Senator Nancy Binay in a pale blue number was the talk of the town. The year has truly been a sophisticated time for SONA and its participants.
2019: Make statements
By giving classic Filipino clothing a new twist and showcasing local textiles, attendees did not disappoint in 2019. Even the grandstand at the House Session Hall was dressed in ethnic weaving, as if that was the code of the afternoon agenda. The red carpet of President Durtertes fourth SONA has become a track full of rebellion and patriotic or political statements. Bayan Muna’s representative, Carlos Isagani Zarate, wore a hand-painted barong by Ma. Sol Taule that referred to the conflict in the Western Philippine Sea. Echoing the same theme, Kabataan rep, Sarah Jane Elago, in a blue terno with a belt that represented the commitment of young people to strive for Philippine sovereignty. The highlight of the afternoon was Senator Imee Marcos in a sleeveless sunset dress from Mak Tumang. She explained why she wore yellow: Sobrang sawa na ako sa banayan ng pula at dilaw. Dapat magka-isa na tayong Filipino.
2020: The brooch of the day
While the country was in the gloom of the COVID-19 pandemic, SONA 2020 eliminated its annual red carpet in compliance with health security protocols. New normal looks from SONA were showcased on social media instead. As for her dress code, women politicians have also made history by uniting to support Filipino culture, fashion and spirit by wearing a handcrafted piece, the Araw brooch. Derived from the sun icon on the Philippine flag, the Philippine Fashion Coalitions (PFC) brooch symbolizes the confidence, wisdom, stability and unity of Filipinos in the face of major challenges. It is done in the dark blue coloring of coalitions reflecting and representing the deep waters surrounding thousands of Philippine islands. It also features the inabel fabric incorporated into the eight rays of the sun.
This Covid-19 crisis has had a continuing and severe effect on people whose lives depend on work related to the fashion industry, the PFC said. We have partnered with respected women in the House of Representatives to shed light on our plight and highlight our goal to be the business support organization for all Filipino fashion sub-sectors.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY NEWSLETTER
CLICK HERE TO JOIN
Sources
2/ https://mb.com.ph/2021/07/24/state-of-the-nations-dress-fashion-from-president-dutertes-past-sonas/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos