President Duterte’s SONA Alumni Fashion – Manila Bulletin

What President Dutertes’ SONA precedents say about the way we dress

Is there a place for fashion in politics? Yes. Even if we want to see a government that is fair and free from all hints of luxury, the style infiltrating Malacaang Palace is pretty inevitable, especially in today’s world, rich in visuals and hungry for content. Even in other countries, fashion plays an important role in governance. It signals new leadership (think the mantle of US Vice President Kamala Harris Pyer Moss) and new social status (Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Need I say more?).

In the Philippines, fashion in politics is best presented during the annual State of the Nation Address (SONA). This is when the country’s leaders gather at the Batasang Pambansa to listen to the report of the presidents on the country, all dressed in their finest barongs and Philippiniana.

While the country is all ears to the president’s speech, all eyes are first on the red carpet. As the current President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Roa Duterte, is set to do his last SONA on July 26, 2021, let’s take a look back at how his former SONAs affected the way we see and wear our traditional clothes today. .

2016: All about business

SONA FASHION 2016 From left to right: Gretchen Barretto with Tony Boy Cojuangco, Heart Evangelista, Tootsie Angara with her husband, Senator Sonny Angara, and Marga Nograles

It was Dutertes’ first time on the catwalk and SONA took a different turn in terms of dress code, going from an ultra-glamorous wardrobe to a refined and corporate look. This makeup style somewhat mirrored the president’s approach to his tenure, direct and all business. There were no long skirts sweeping the carpet or large jewelry to feast on. While it may be considered one of the drabest SONA red carpets in years, this is one of the first times we’ve seen how traditional Filipino clothing can be incorporated into everyday wear. . Knee-length dresses like those worn by Heart Evangelista (in Ivar Aseron) and Tootsy Angara (in Rajo Laurel) gave the terno a youthful and contemporary feel. The barong-inspired outfit of Batangas representative Vilma Santos and the Gretchen Barretos Inno Sotto look provided new ideas for corporate clothing.

2017: Spotlight on indigenous tapestry

SONA FASHION 2017 From left to right: Former DOT Secretary Wanda Teo, Former Buluan Deputy Mayor Toto Mangudadato, Senator Pia Cayetano, Senator Loren Legarda and DOJ Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay Villar with her husband , Mark Villar, Secretary of the DPWH



The understated dress code continued in SONA 2017, where politicians and other attendees wore simple but stylish ensembles. As they shed the extravagance and high society formality that would normally come with formal Philippiniana, attendees wore culture on their sleeves. Creations made from indigenous textiles paraded in the afternoon forming a vibrant red carpet. The terrorist crisis in Marawi also began in 2017. Many showed solidarity by wearing designs incorporating the Mindanaoan heritage, from Emmeline Villars’ inspired look to Rhett Eala Tboli to Sen. Loren Legardas hand woven Maranao malong.

2018: where the old meets the new

SONA FASHION 2018 From left to right: Congresswoman Len Alonte, Baste Duterte and Darrela Kate Necessarion, Heart Evangelista, Audrey Zubiri with her husband, former Senator Migz Zubiri, Senator Nancy Binay and Jinkee Pacquiao

Terno, Barong and other Filipino outfits are infusing a new aesthetic, with help from up-and-coming designers. Fashion designers like Mark Bumgarner and Michael Leyva have reinvented the terno with romantic pleats, cuts and drapes. Seasoned designers such as Rajo Laurel, Cary Santiago (who dressed the majority of the Duterte family) and the late Ito Curata stayed true to the classic Filipino vision with dresses made from local fibers. Soft ivory, delicate white and soft pastels dominated SONA 2018, and Senator Nancy Binay in a pale blue number was the talk of the town. The year has truly been a sophisticated time for SONA and its participants.

2019: Make statements

SONA FASHION 2019: Representative of Bayan Muna. Carlos Zarate, representative of ACT. France Castro, Senator Imee Marcos, representative of the Gabriela party. Arlene Brosas, Vice President Leni Robredo with her daughters and members of the Kabataan Partylist

By giving classic Filipino clothing a new twist and showcasing local textiles, attendees did not disappoint in 2019. Even the grandstand at the House Session Hall was dressed in ethnic weaving, as if that was the code of the afternoon agenda. The red carpet of President Durtertes fourth SONA has become a track full of rebellion and patriotic or political statements. Bayan Muna’s representative, Carlos Isagani Zarate, wore a hand-painted barong by Ma. Sol Taule that referred to the conflict in the Western Philippine Sea. Echoing the same theme, Kabataan rep, Sarah Jane Elago, in a blue terno with a belt that represented the commitment of young people to strive for Philippine sovereignty. The highlight of the afternoon was Senator Imee Marcos in a sleeveless sunset dress from Mak Tumang. She explained why she wore yellow: Sobrang sawa na ako sa banayan ng pula at dilaw. Dapat magka-isa na tayong Filipino.

2020: The brooch of the day

SONA FASHION 2020 From left to right: Senator Pia Cayetano, Congresswoman Lani Cayetano, Congresswoman Vilma Santos Recto, Congresswoman Sharon Garin, Congresswoman Stella Quimbo and Congresswoman Ging Suansing

While the country was in the gloom of the COVID-19 pandemic, SONA 2020 eliminated its annual red carpet in compliance with health security protocols. New normal looks from SONA were showcased on social media instead. As for her dress code, women politicians have also made history by uniting to support Filipino culture, fashion and spirit by wearing a handcrafted piece, the Araw brooch. Derived from the sun icon on the Philippine flag, the Philippine Fashion Coalitions (PFC) brooch symbolizes the confidence, wisdom, stability and unity of Filipinos in the face of major challenges. It is done in the dark blue coloring of coalitions reflecting and representing the deep waters surrounding thousands of Philippine islands. It also features the inabel fabric incorporated into the eight rays of the sun.

This Covid-19 crisis has had a continuing and severe effect on people whose lives depend on work related to the fashion industry, the PFC said. We have partnered with respected women in the House of Representatives to shed light on our plight and highlight our goal to be the business support organization for all Filipino fashion sub-sectors.





