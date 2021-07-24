I tried Marks & Spencer’s 25 zebra print dress and it’s the ultimate heatwave outfit – Elle May Rice

Marks & Spencer shoppers went crazy for a gorgeous mini dress they spotted online this week – so I tried it on to see what it was.

Now that the warmer weather has FINALLY arrived, shoppers have been searching for the best clothes and accessories on social media.

This week, M&S buyers spotted its Animal Print Jersey Mini T-Shirt Dress on Instagram and were quick to share their love in the comments below.

The buyers were immediately obsessed with the zebra print over the dress, which also features a high neck and loose t-shirt style.

The dress was praised as being beautiful and many buyers claimed they should order it immediately. So I took their advice to see if it lived up to the hype.

the Animal Print Jersey Mini T-Shirt Dress is made from pure cotton jersey with short sleeves to make it as breathable as possible – just what we need in a heatwave.







Upon arrival, I admit that I immediately fell in love with the print too, despite the fact that I’m not generally the animal type.

The material of the dress was soft and seemed a lot more expensive than its price of 25. It was actually a bit thicker than I expected, so all the worries I had about its transparency were overwhelming. been ruled out.

The fit of the dress was a bit tighter than I expected but that doesn’t detract from the overall look and I think the size would make the dress way too big.

The material was pleasant to the touch and didn’t itch or cling in an unwanted way – a definite plus.

The high neck and cropped hem worked wonderfully, making sure you didn’t show more skin than you’d like.

The dress is described as mini and although I opted for the regular fit, I found it a bit longer than expected. It could be up to my height of 5ft 4 so it’s definitely worth considering yours.

Other than that, the dress fits perfectly. The material was beautiful and falls straight but also doesn’t take away from your body shape.

The sleeves provide plenty of room to make sure you stay cool in the summer.

While MRS featured the dress paired with sandals I opted for sneakers because I discovered that wearing a solid color on your feet can lengthen your legs, which is often necessary for us smaller girls.

M & S’s new summer dress ticked all the right boxes for me and I’m sure it will be a staple in my wardrobe in the months to come.

Retailers Animal Print Jersey Mini T-Shirt Dress is priced at 25.

The dress is available in sizes 6-24 as well as a regular or long length. It’s available here .

