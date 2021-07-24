Pandemic travel news this week: quarantine escapes and airplane disguises

(CNN) Which countries are tightening their Covid corsets and which are hanging everything? CNN Travel reveals it all in our latest weekend recap.

Here’s what we learned on pandemic trips this week:

1. It all starts in Australia

A man who arrived in Western Australia from Brisbane has been arrested and charged after fleeing his hotel room when asked to return to Queensland. Western Australian Police Force

First, controversial British media personality Katie Hopkins was kicked out of Australia for quarantine violation and brag about it on Instagram.

Then Airbnb suspended an anti-vax host in Victoria for denying accommodation to a couple because they had received their Covid-19 vaccines.

On the same day, news broke that a 39-year-old man allegedly used a rope made from bed sheets get out of a hotel room on the fourth floor and escape quarantine in Western Australia.

Because the Covid epidemic in Australia continues to spread, quarantine-free travel from all Australian states and territories to New Zealand will now be suspended for at least eight weeks, the New Zealand Prime Minister announced on July 23. Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. .

2. An HIV positive man disguised himself as a woman to steal

An Indonesian man who had tested positive for Covid-19 was caught in the air after dressing up as his wife so he could board a flight.

The man, who has only been publicly identified by the initials “DW”, boarded a Citilink domestic flight from Jakarta to Ternate while wearing a niqab that covered him from head to toe, the man reported. affiliate of CNN. CNN Indonesia

An air hostess reportedly told authorities that she saw “DW” enter an airplane washroom and then come out dressed in men’s clothing instead of his disguise.

3. Canada will finally open its borders next month

A border crossing closed in Surrey, Canada, in March 2020. Liang Sen / Xinhua / Zuma Press

the The 16 month wait is over . As of August 9, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents of the United States currently residing in the United States will be allowed to enter Canada.

International travelers could also be allowed to enter Canada from September 7, provided that “the epidemiology of Covid-19 remains favorable,” the Canadian government said in a statement on Monday.

Entry into Canada will continue to be prohibited for all foreign travelers who are not fully vaccinated.

4. France and Italy have introduced Covid “health passes”

From August 1, no one will be admitted to any bar, restaurant, shopping center, concert hall or any French long-distance train or plane without a “health pass” attesting to a complete vaccination or a recent negative Covid test. . Violators could face fines of up to 45,000 euros ($ 53,000) and one year in prison.

Last week scored a record in terms of making vaccination appointments in France, with around 3.7 million French people registered to be vaccinated, according to a tweet from the medical reservation site Doctolib on Monday.

5. England lifted lockdown, but cases continue to rise

People are partying at The Piano Works in Farringdon, London on July 19 – England’s so-called “Freedom Day”. Alberto Pezzali / AP

England, the most populous of the UK’s four countries, lifted nearly all of its remaining coronavirus restrictions on Monday, in what UK media described as “Freedom day.”

While most of the UK’s adult population is now doubly vaccinated, the number of cases is rising rapidly. England is the only British nation to have taken the plunge to exit the lockdown.

Proof of double vaccination against Covid-19 will be required in England for entry to nightclubs and busy places by the end of September, but currently they are open to everyone.

6. Groundhogs don’t give a damn about our travel rules

Wildlife officials in Arizona were surprised when they discovered that the groundhog they had trapped had traveled to the Phoenix area from Crested Butte, Colorado.

A groundhog named Fork took an epic 600-mile trip from Colorado to Phoenix, hitchhiking under a car.

The brave ground squirrel made it all the way from Crested Butte to Phoenix, a trip Arizona wildlife officials estimate took around 10 hours.

She was followed by her ear tag number and was safely returned to her herd in Colorado.

7. There is a new “best airline in the world”

AirlineRatings.com has published its annual review of best airlines in the world , ready to help travelers decide which carrier to choose for their return to the sky.

For 2021, there’s a new entry at No.1: Qatar Airways has jumped up the rankings to clinch the top spot, beating previous winner Air New Zealand, which topped the list six times in recent years and this year has arrived. at n ° 1. 2.

Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief of AirlineRatings.com, told CNN Travel that Qatar Airways is committed to keeping its network of routes widely open during the pandemic that sealed the deal.

8. Revenge is good, but road trips are better

Three young women say they discovered they were all dating the same man, each believing they were in an exclusive relationship.

So Bekah King, Abi Roberts and Morgan Tabor took the best possible course of action . They dumped the dude, became best friends, and now they’re off on an epic trip across the western United States on a 30-year-old school bus they bought and refurbished.

As sweet justice says, it is better to put fish in the back of a radiator.

9. Paneled walls are good, but panoramas are better

Take a nap under blue Caribbean skies at the Four Seasons Resort & Residences Anguilla. Christian Horan Photography / Courtesy of Four Seasons Anguilla

There is nothing like a global pandemic to make us want the great outdoors and sips of fresh, clean air.

Whether you’re looking for a Caribbean getaway or starry nights in the Kenyan savannah, Juliet Izon’s list has you covered.

