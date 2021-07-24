Fashion
Pandemic travel news this week: quarantine escapes and airplane disguises
(CNN) Which countries are tightening their Covid corsets and which are hanging everything? CNN Travel reveals it all in our latest weekend recap.
Here’s what we learned on pandemic trips this week:
1. It all starts in Australia
A man who arrived in Western Australia from Brisbane has been arrested and charged after fleeing his hotel room when asked to return to Queensland.
Western Australian Police Force
Because the Covid epidemic in Australia continues to spread, quarantine-free travel from all Australian states and territories to New Zealand will now be suspended for at least eight weeks, the New Zealand Prime Minister announced on July 23. Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. .
2. An HIV positive man disguised himself as a woman to steal
An Indonesian man who had tested positive for Covid-19 was caught in the air after dressing up as his wife so he could board a flight.
An air hostess reportedly told authorities that she saw “DW” enter an airplane washroom and then come out dressed in men’s clothing instead of his disguise.
3. Canada will finally open its borders next month
A border crossing closed in Surrey, Canada, in March 2020.
Liang Sen / Xinhua / Zuma Press
International travelers could also be allowed to enter Canada from September 7, provided that “the epidemiology of Covid-19 remains favorable,” the Canadian government said in a statement on Monday.
Entry into Canada will continue to be prohibited for all foreign travelers who are not fully vaccinated.
4. France and Italy have introduced Covid “health passes”
From August 1, no one will be admitted to any bar, restaurant, shopping center, concert hall or any French long-distance train or plane without a “health pass” attesting to a complete vaccination or a recent negative Covid test. . Violators could face fines of up to 45,000 euros ($ 53,000) and one year in prison.
5. England lifted lockdown, but cases continue to rise
People are partying at The Piano Works in Farringdon, London on July 19 – England’s so-called “Freedom Day”.
Alberto Pezzali / AP
While most of the UK’s adult population is now doubly vaccinated, the number of cases is rising rapidly. England is the only British nation to have taken the plunge to exit the lockdown.
Proof of double vaccination against Covid-19 will be required in England for entry to nightclubs and busy places by the end of September, but currently they are open to everyone.
6. Groundhogs don’t give a damn about our travel rules
Wildlife officials in Arizona were surprised when they discovered that the groundhog they had trapped had traveled to the Phoenix area from Crested Butte, Colorado.
A groundhog named Fork took an epic 600-mile trip from Colorado to Phoenix, hitchhiking under a car.
The brave ground squirrel made it all the way from Crested Butte to Phoenix, a trip Arizona wildlife officials estimate took around 10 hours.
She was followed by her ear tag number and was safely returned to her herd in Colorado.
7. There is a new “best airline in the world”
For 2021, there’s a new entry at No.1: Qatar Airways has jumped up the rankings to clinch the top spot, beating previous winner Air New Zealand, which topped the list six times in recent years and this year has arrived. at n ° 1. 2.
Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief of AirlineRatings.com, told CNN Travel that Qatar Airways is committed to keeping its network of routes widely open during the pandemic that sealed the deal.
8. Revenge is good, but road trips are better
Three young women say they discovered they were all dating the same man, each believing they were in an exclusive relationship.
As sweet justice says, it is better to put fish in the back of a radiator.
9. Paneled walls are good, but panoramas are better
Take a nap under blue Caribbean skies at the Four Seasons Resort & Residences Anguilla.
Christian Horan Photography / Courtesy of Four Seasons Anguilla
There is nothing like a global pandemic to make us want the great outdoors and sips of fresh, clean air.
Whether you’re looking for a Caribbean getaway or starry nights in the Kenyan savannah, Juliet Izon’s list has you covered.
CNN’s Paul Devitt, Alaa Elassar, Julia Hollingsworth, Juliet Izon, Lilit Marcus, Luke McGee, Paula Newton, Francesca Street, Angus Watson, Barbara Wojazer and Xiaofei Xu contributed to this story.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/pandemic-travel-news-australia-quarantine-indonesia-disguise/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]