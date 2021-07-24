Christchurch designer wins Hokonui Fashion Design Awards in Gore





Robyn Edie / Stuff Ari Terekhova from Christchurch won the Mataura Licensing Trust Award of Excellence at the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards in Gore on Saturday night.

This year’s Hokonui Fashion Design Awards winning design stopped one of the judges in its tracks. A collection by Christchurch-based designer Ari Terekhova won the Mataura Licensing Trust Award of Excellence at the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards. The awards, in their 32nd year, were held in Gore on Saturday night. Terekhova was at the awards show to receive the prize for her victory in the collections section, but left for Dunedin for an early morning flight before being announced as the winner. READ MORE:

Judge James Dobson, of label Jimmy D, said the three garments presented as a collection, which also won the Mackersey Properties Collections Award, were innovative. They stopped me in my tracks. They had been carefully printed, the designer had made her own fabrics and the tailoring was amazing. The designs were made of silk and merino, which he said was the future of fashion. Sarah-Jane Duff, label of Lost and Led Astray, was also part of the jury. She said the designs were beautifully created, performed well on the catwalk, and were timeless. What they have managed to create using a natural dyeing technique is amazing. The models paraded the catwalk to a sold-out crowd at the awards gala after a record crowd at the Strictly Design Awards on Friday night. Masks were a feature of some models for the first time, a sign of the Covid-19 pandemic, and denim featured heavily on the runway in recycled sections. Other winners: Open Avant-Garde Prize: Cydney Rooy, Wellington Open Streetwear Prize: Ella Van Beynan, Christchurch Open Collections Prize: Ari Terekhova, Christchurch Open natural fiber: Anna de Boyett, Auckland Open nightlife: Viv Tamblyn, Gore Open Recycled: Madeline Mangos Open Men’s Clothing: George Borrie, Invercargill Best Fabric Use: Jane Boyle, ARA, Christchurch Best Use of Wool: Viv Tamblyn, Gore Clothing with the greatest commercial potential: Ella McIntosh, ARA, Christchurch Creative Award: in Walden, Wellington Southland’s Best Designer: Una Adams, Gore Young Designer Award: Anna de Boyett, Whitecliffe College, Auckland

