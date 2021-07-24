Emma Roberts stuns in a green dress with Naomi Watts and Nicky Hilton at the beach in The Hamptons

Emma Roberts looked gorgeous in a jade green dress at a dinner party in the Hamptons.

The 30-year-old Scream Queens star shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen posing on a beach at an event for Australian luxury fashion brand Zimmerman.

“Nice night with @zimmermann @jodieboland,” Emma wrote in the caption.

Gorgeous: Emma Roberts looked stunning in a jade green dress at a dinner party in the Hamptons

Roberts wore a long, pleated chiffon halter dress with a braided gold chain neckline.

The American Horror Story actress wore no jewelry or accessories, keeping all the attention on the gorgeous Zimmerman dress.

Emma opted for natural makeup with matte lipstick. The blonde beauty’s long waves cascaded over her shoulders and she swept a few loose locks that fell on her forehead on the windy afternoon.

Roberts threw a few serious looks at the camera before smiling and laughing. She looked down a few times before concluding the video by rolling her eyes and sticking out her tongue.

Having fun: Roberts gave the camera a few serious looks before smiling and laughing

Don’t take yourself too seriously: Emma concluded the video by rolling her eyes and sticking her tongue out

During the night, Emma posed for photos with other celebrities and guests in attendance. In an image from her Instagram story, Roberts sat next to Nicky Hilton, 37, and the two smiled for the photo, which was taken by Rachel Zoe.

Nicky was wearing a gold and purple paisley peasant dress with a lace up bodice.

A tiki torch was stuck in the sand behind. In the background, the moon cast a reflection on the ocean waves.

Rachel, 49, wrote: “Watch my view of dinner with these beauties,” adding red heart emojis.

Pals: In an image from her Instagram story, Roberts sat next to Nicky Hilton and the two smiled for the photo, which was taken by Rachel Zoe

Good times: Earlier, Nicky and Emma posed on the beach with photographer Ben Watts

Earlier, Nicky and Emma posed on the beach with photographer Ben Watts. Hilton hugged Roberts from behind and Ben rested his arm on his shoulder with a comfortable snap.

Emma was also seen with Naomi Watts, 52, and In Style magazine editor Laura Brown, 47, as the trio beamed for a group photo.

Naomi, who shared the photo on her Instagram story, wore bright red lipstick and had a colorful striped knit sweater tied around her neck.

The star-studded dinner took place at consultant Malcolm Carfrae’s beachfront home in Amagansett.

Fun: Emma was also seen with Naomi Watts and In Style magazine editor Laura Brown as the trio beamed for a group photo

Emma posted a photo of her table with the menu which included shucked local oysters, a lobster salad and grilled giant prawns.

Boland also shared some footage from the exclusive gathering, which was held on the beach under a canopy of white string lights and surrounded by tiki torches.

Guests sat on cushions as they dined at the long table, covered with a white tablecloth and adorned with an elegant center of leaves and white flowers.

Delicious: Emma posted a photo of her table with the menu which included shucked local oysters, a lobster salad and grilled giant prawns

Beau: Guests sat on cushions as they dined at the long table, covered in a white sheet and adorned with an elegant center of white leaves and flowers