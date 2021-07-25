Tamara Ralph says her luxury fashion brand “was ruined because my former lover stole millions”

The glamorous designer of Meghan Markles’ 56,000 engagement dress has accused her former business partner and boyfriend of stealing millions of pounds from their luxury fashion brand Ralph & Russo, contributing to its collapse.

For a decade, Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo have been one of fashion’s most formidable couples, with prominent clients including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Kylie Minogue.

But explosive court documents, seen by The Mail on Sunday, claim their professional relationship fell apart because Mr Russo intimidated and harassed her after she tried to stop him from plundering huge sums of their money. company.

Earlier this month, we revealed how Ms Ralph and Mr Russo were accused in legal documents of stealing millions of pounds from the famous fashion label to fund their jet-set lifestyle.

For a decade, Tamara Ralph (pictured) and Michael Russo have been one of fashion’s most formidable couples, with prominent clients including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Kylie Minogue

We also reported allegations that the Ralph & Russos pension fund was raided before it plunged into administration in March and that $ 2.8 million was owed to the IRS. The Serious Fraud Office and the Pensions Regulator have been alerted to allegations of financial wrongdoing.

Ms Ralph, 39, sued in the High Court by the company through its directors for $ 20.8 million in damages, has consistently denied the allegations. Now, in extraordinary legal documents detailing her defense, she claims:

Investigations found that Mr. Russo had spent company money on a casino in Mayfair, London and on renting secret property in LA;

He used the label’s money to fund a trip to Dubai, where he booked adjacent penthouse hotel suites;

He went behind her and bought a luxury Range Rover with company funds;

She tried to prevent him from using the company’s bank account;

Mr. Russo has launched a campaign of intimidation, harassment and abuse against her;

The stress caused by Russos’ behavior and being sued by an investor-owned company resulted in the hospitalization of the then pregnant Ms. Ralph;

Mr. Russo was sacked as the company’s CEO last October because of his abusive conduct towards him.

Glamorous Meghan Markles designer (pictured) 56,000 engagement dresses accused her former business partner and boyfriend of stealing millions of pounds from their luxury fashion brand Ralph & Russo, contributing to its collapse

Australians Ms. Ralph and Mr. Russo founded their brand in 2010. They received worldwide acclaim in December 2017 after designing the black dress with beaded bodice worn by Meghan for her official engagement photos.

Court documents claim their romance ended in 2017 and their professional relationship steadily deteriorated from 2019 due to Mr. Russos’ discrimination, abuse, harassment and intimidation of Mr. Russos. Mrs. Ralph.

It is claimed that at the end of 2019, the company’s CFO alerted Ms Ralph that large cash withdrawals were being made by Mr Russo, which did not appear to be for business purposes.

In February 2020, she was warned that the company was violating an agreement that no more than $ 2.5 million could be disbursed in so-called loans to directors.

Ms Ralph says she told Mr Russo to stop withdrawing funds and repay the amounts he owed. But the documents claim it was ignored and that in March Mr Russo used company funds to book three first-class flights and interconnected penthouse hotel suites in Dubai.

It is claimed that the following month Ms Ralph attempted to stop Mr Russos from spending by insisting that she and the company’s CFO approve any future payments, but again refused to comply .

Ms Ralph says her attempts to challenge the conduct of her business partners caused her campaign of intimidation, harassment and abuse to become increasingly hostile and turn into repeated threatening statements that he wanted Mrs. Ralph to die. She claims this caused her panic attacks.

In another extraordinary twist, Ms Ralph claims Mr Russo’s alleged abusive behavior resulted in him being fired for gross misconduct on October 9, 2020. Last night, directors claimed Mr Russo had already left the company seven months earlier, leaving Ms. Ralph solely responsible. the year before its collapse. A source close to Ms Ralph disputed this account, however, saying Mr Russo and a new CEO had served as directors during that time.

Directors accused Ms Ralph of spending thousands of pounds of the company’s money on luxury hotels, business class flights, lingerie, yoga classes, beauty treatments and appointments you in the hair. But she denies depriving the company of its cash reserves and using its funds to finance an extravagant lifestyle. She says her use of the company’s expense account was fully transparent.

Of the money she took out in so-called directors’ loans, she says she has repaid 316,000 and intends to repay the 195,000 outstanding.

Explosive court documents, seen by The Mail on Sunday, claim their professional relationship fell apart because Mr Russo (pictured) intimidated and harassed him after she tried to stop him from looting huge sums of their business

She blames her ex-partner for the millions who are missing. Mr Russo abused his position as CEO and his access to the company’s bank account and associated bank card, embezzling millions from the company and taking steps to cover up those hijackings, legal documents show .

Ms Ralph, who now lives in the south of France with her billionaire boyfriend, Bhanu Choudhrie, admits the company bought a Rolls-Royce in 2017, but says it was used for commercial purposes and is thought it would raise the profile of the company. She claims Mr Russo used company funds to buy a Range Rover without her knowledge and then subjected her to serious abuse when she objected.

His legal documents also claim that Mr Russo used company funds to pay for two rental properties in London, which appear to have been used by his girlfriend. And it is claimed that the company was also paying for a rental property in Los Angeles that was falsely described as being located in Dubai, where the brand had opened a store.

Ms. Ralph says that at the start of the year, real estate administrators and developers Nick Candy, whose company Candy Ventures Sarl loaned the fashion house $ 17 million, pushed her to continue working with Mr. Russo. , who remained director despite his CEO dismissal. This pressure was exerted despite detailed knowledge of Mr Russos’ serious misconduct towards Ms Ralph, the defense document says.

Directors, Begbies Traynor Group and Quantuma Advisory Ltd, said: Mr Russo left the company in March 2020 (when he moved to Dubai), leaving Ms Ralph in charge from that point on. As stated in the lawsuit against her, the abuse of pension money, tax contributions and misuse of company funds took place under her watch from March 2020 until her entry. effective March 17, 2021.

Candy Ventures Sarl said: Over 70 million investments have been lost, pension money has been stolen and company accounts have been misrepresented. These are serious acts of financial misconduct and we look forward to the presentation of the evidence in the High Court.

A former staff member said: I am shocked by the legal actions against Tamara Ralph. It is inconceivable that company funds and hard-working staff pension contributions could have been used to finance Tamara’s extravagant lifestyle in the south of France when she should have been trying to save the company and to save jobs.

A spokesperson for Mr Russo said he had not been involved in any executive decisions for nearly a year before the company went into administration.

He added: Mr Russo is both surprised and saddened that Tamara Ralph has chosen to make such serious, misleading and false allegations against him as part of her defense against the claim against her by the directors of Ralph & Russos. Mr. Russo has worked tirelessly with Ms. Ralph for over a decade to take the company from zero to a global brand and has nothing but the greatest respect and admiration for her.

In a statement, Tamara Ralph said: I will let others reflect on the irony of the founder of Ralph & Russos, a creative force and face of the brand, bullied, unfairly blamed and targeted for financial mismanagement, despite her efforts to prevent it. Moreover, being the victim of a public smear campaign has been appalling.