‘Say yes to the dress’ star Randy Fenoli opens up about tense wedding moment on TLC

After 14 years Say yes to the dress, marriage counselor Randy Fenoli saw the brides through it all. But a particular date will probably stay on her mind forever… and not in a good way.

Talking to Initiated, the 57-year-old designer reflected on when a bride named Samantha and her mother, Diana, walked into Kleinfeld Bridal. As captured on the TLC show in the clip below, Randy was appalled at the way Diana treated her daughter after the bride-to-be was tried on and fell in love with a Pnina I came back dress. Her mother called the dress “ugly” although she said she liked the way it looked on a mannequin and even gave false compliments.

Shocked by Diana’s behavior, Randy couldn’t help but take a step back from the date as Samantha and Diana argued.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“I’m really upset. I didn’t want to stick around anymore,” Randy said, walking away from Samantha in the clip. “How can you treat your child this way? I’m disgusted, I really am. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Randy then engaged with Samantha and told her that it was difficult for him to understand the fact that Diana “would alienate her only daughter because of a dress”. In the end, Samantha left Kleinfeld without the dress.

To Insider, Randy recalled how this incident had really bothered him.

“There was a mother who absolutely laughed at her daughter, laughed at her and humiliated her,” recalls Randy. “I had to leave the date. I was so disgusted.”

He also added: “You have someone like me who has never had the honor of having children and the privilege of being able to raise a child, but you had it and this is how you have them. treat. “

Astrid Stawiarz

Ultimately, Randy’s goal is to help the bride score the dress of their dreams, which sometimes means going into defense mode.

“When they are feeling beautiful, they wear this dress like there is no other dress on the planet,” he explained.

As for the drama that played out between Samantha and Diana and on top of each other Say yes to the dress episode, Randy once said Good Housekeeping that everything you see is totally real and not dramatized.

“I really believe the audience can tell when it’s rigged, and I think that’s one of the successes of our show… it’s real,” he said previously. “You see my reaction or that of the consultant [genuine] reaction.”

In other words, Randy was really this upset by the Diana-Samantha incident.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io