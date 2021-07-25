Dietrick Motiak to celebrate 50 years at his downtown Welland clothing store

Dietrick Motiak does not advertise his men’s clothing store in Welland.

He doesn’t need it.

After five decades in one location, Motiak has a loyal following who frequent its downtown store at 24 Cross Street, between Division and East Main streets.

“I am the last man to stay here. There were five men’s clothing stores.

Dietrick’s sells men’s clothing, suits, sports jackets, casual wear, jeans, cotton pants, shorts and sportswear.

Motiak started working for Blake’s Menswear in 1967 and eventually went out on his own in 1971.

“It was time to take action. I never looked back.

Motiak will be celebrating his 50th birthday at his store on August 1 and as he sat down with The Tribune he spoke of three recessions, the shutdown of large factories which have seen nearly a decade of downturns in business and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Word of mouth is how people find his business, he said.

“I have a good following, they won’t let me retire. I have a lot of the same clients… their children have come here.

“I see new customers as people move to the area,” he said, adding that when Hunter’s Pointe started to expand it attracted people from this part of town.

Keeping customers across generations comes through personality, Motiak said.

“Be good to them, and they are good to you. “

One of the keys to retaining customers and attracting new ones is knowing them, knowing their clothing size and bringing them new items.

“If someone comes to buy something for someone, they just have to tell me who it is and I can go from there.”

Dietrick’s tailor-made clothes for his clients as well, and Motiak has had the same tailor, Frank Mazzei, with him for 50 years. Window decorator Variety Duc has also been with him since the same time.

“I asked her when she was going to retire. She said when I do it. As long as I am healthy, I will continue.

Motiak, who turns 75 this year, said the job was not difficult.

“It’s not like working in a factory, you don’t have to point a clock. If I didn’t like it, I wouldn’t be here today, ”he said, adding that people are sometimes surprised to find him still at work.

These days, Motiak is a one-man show at the store, open Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday.

His daughters, Jessica and Jennifer, and his wife, Ginette, help out at Christmas.

“At first I had a student who worked here on weekends. My two daughters worked here as well.

Motiak won’t be doing anything special on its 50th anniversary.

“I always give special prices, people know they will get a discount.”