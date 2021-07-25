Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer marries billionaire fashion mogul Michael Lewis in Italy

In a love match to rival the fairy-tale setting of a grand Italian villa, Lady Kitty Spencer yesterday married fashion mogul Michael Lewis in a lavish ceremony in front of their friends and family from high society.

As the scorching summer heat began to subside at 6 p.m., Princess Diana’s niece said “yes” to a hushed congregation at Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, a magnificent country mansion overlooking Rome.

The wedding, which was attended by many celebrities and aristocrats, was the culmination of a festive weekend that kicked off Friday night in the Italian capital.

The couple were joined by Lady Kitty’s sisters, twins Eliza and Amelia; Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her husband Ceawlin Thynn, Marquess of Bath; pop star Pixie Lott and her model boyfriend Oliver Cheshire; Sabrina, Idris Elba’s wife; and Made In Chelsea star Mark Vandelli.

Lady Kitty Spencer, 30, pictured with husband Michael Lewis, 62 (pictured on a trip to St Tropez in 2019)

The magnificent Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Rome (pictured) hosted the nuptials of Lady Kitty Spencer

Also present were the three adult children of Mr Lewis, 62, from a previous marriage. Lady Kitty, 30, the eldest of Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, has reportedly forged strong relationships with her South African-born husband’s children.

In keeping with the Italian theme, fashion house Dolce and Gabbana played a key role. Several guests, including Viscountess Weymouth, socialite and DJ Marjorie Gubelmann and fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper, wore the designers’ dresses.

Ahead of the ceremony, Viscountess Weymouth and Ms Gubelmann posted on Instagram that their outfits were made by the Italian duo, while Ms Holland Cooper displayed a small D&G handbag on the social media site.

It is understood that Lady Kitty’s wedding dress was also made by the brand. Earlier this year, she was named Global Brand Ambassador and said: “When I wear their pieces, I feel their passion and I feel like the best version of myself.”

She may also have chosen to wear the Spencer tiara, a headdress of diamonds in a floral pattern of tulips and star-shaped flowers, which her aunt wore for her wedding at St. Paul’s Cathedral on July 28, 1981. It’s unclear if Earl Spencer attended the wedding, but on Friday when the rehearsal took place he posted a photo on his Instagram account of the gardens at his Althorp estate.

Pixie Lott (left) and Marchioness Emma Thynn go out for lunch at Rosati restaurant in Rome

Lady Kitty Spencer dons a black and white polka dot dress as she poses in the iconic Piazza del Duomo

Lady Kitty Spencer posted a photo with her friends, writing: “Reunited with my favorite people in my favorite place”

Lady Kitty Spencer wearing a hair clip with ‘bride’ written on it while donning a leopard print dress at a recent dinner party

After the ceremony, Lady Kitty and Mr. Lewis gave the guests a feast and dance. Fireworks were also expected.

The wedding followed several fun days. On Friday night, the couple hosted a dinner at the Galleria Del Cardinale restaurant in a baroque palace in central Rome, where guests sampled traditional specialties including beef broth ravioli, Sardinian fregola pasta and a choice of tiramisu and caprese cake.

Earlier in the week, Lady Kitty hosted a bachelorette party for her closest friends in Florence. The following night, she posted on Instagram a photo of the group wearing brightly colored wigs.

Later that evening, she posed in the city’s Piazza del Duomo, wearing a stunning black and white polka dot dress and next to a Dolce and Gabbana 1700 handbag.

In the hours leading up to the wedding, Lady Kitty’s friends were spotted enjoying Rome’s sights and restaurants. Wearing oversized sunglasses, Ms Lott and Viscountess Weymouth strolled near the Spanish Steps, before stopping for lunch with Mr Vandelli and his partner Piotr Krzymowski. They were then taken by limousine to the wedding venue.

The Mail on Sunday first revealed Lady Kitty’s relationship with Mr Lewis, owner of the Whistles and Phase Eight fashion chains in August 2018.

They were pictured together at the five-star Mark Hotel in New York City nine months later. Mr Lewis proposed in December 2019. Lady Kitty, who like her mother Victoria Lockwood was a model, is said to have met her husband, a philanthropist who has donated millions to the University of Oxford through a mutual friend, former Secretary of Defense Liam Fox.