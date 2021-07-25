A place to go, but no longer fully dressed | Opinion

It used to be easy to know what to wear to work and on special occasions.

At least it was for me and a lot of men.

A day at the office or a business conference or lunch? No problem.

A wedding, funeral, baptism or Sunday religious service?

It couldn’t have been easier.

Put on a suit with a shirt and tie and you were good to go.

In some cases, the somewhat less formal ensemble of a blazer, pants and dress shirt, with an optional tie, would do the trick. In summer, you might even ditch the blazer.

If it was a really formal event, a tuxedo could be appropriate.

Add a pair of dress shoes with a beautiful shine and black in almost any case and you are good to go.

When you arrived, most of the other men were dressed roughly the same.

It’s all changed. No one seems to know what to wear anymore and the idea of ​​dressing feels more like an old quaint tradition than part of our current way of life.

The pandemic has of course played an important role. For over a year, we all had nowhere to dress to go.

If you were lucky enough to be able to work from home, you quickly got used to wearing t-shirts, shorts, and sweatpants.

If I had to attend a Zoom meeting, I would put on a nicer button-down shirt for the computer camera. No one other than me knew I was wearing shorts or jeans below the waist.

Even now, while working full-time in The Daily Item office on Market Street in Sunbury, I wear a pair of khakis, a short-sleeved shirt, and a pair of sneakers.

I spent over a year without wearing a suit. I was pleasantly surprised to still remember how to tie a tie when the opportunity finally presented itself.

I had worn a tuxedo at the evangelical gala on Saturday evening March 7, 2020, just before the pandemic struck here. The next time I wore one, it was to our daughters twice postponed by COVID marriage on May 30, 2021.

A little over a week ago, I attended a funeral. I wore a suit, but not the tie I would have put on before without thinking. It turned out that I made the popular choice. Apart from ministers and funeral home employees, only one person in the room wore a tie. (No, it was not the deceased.)

This weekend our youngest grandson was baptized in New Jersey. I decided to put a blazer in the car, just in case. I didn’t even bring a tie.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that when millions of Americans start returning to work, what they wear will be significantly different.

Many brands are reducing their production of suits, adding more stretch to their pants and using new expressions such as leisure at work, wrote journalist Suzanne Kapner. They produce yoga pants that look like dress pants, t-shirts you can wear to work, and a more dressy version of cork-lined sandals dubbed Work Birk.

Even Brooks Brothers, whose suits epitomized conservative outfits for over a century, is moving to focus more on athletic wear, including unlined and deconstructed jackets, sweaters and knits, said. she reported.

I always like to dress. Every once in a while I’ll put on a jacket and tie just for fun.

I suspect, however, that there are dozens of ties and several dress shirts that will never come out of the closet again.

