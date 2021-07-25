Randy Fenoli helped a blind bride find a wedding dress

The 19th season of “Say Yes to the Dress” is currently airing on TLC.

Randy Fenoli helped blind bride Shaela Warkentin find a dress in the last episode.

Warkentin found her dress by feeling the fabrics and having her describe the wedding dresses.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories.

“Say yes to the dressSeason 19 premiered on July 17, bringing a new assortment of brides seeking the perfect wedding dresses to the Kleinfeld Bridal racks.

Saturday’s episode featured a premiere for the show and for Kleinfeld’s Fashion Director and Designer Randy Fenoli: A Completely Blind Bride.

Shaela Warkentin went blind just before her 16th birthday after being involved in a car crash caused by an “under the influence” driver, as she put it in the episode.

“All I remember is being in the hospital and feeling like I was blindfolded,” Warkentin said. “I can’t take the blindfold off.”

Ten years later, she said it was still surreal to be blind sometimes.

Warkentin is getting married in October 2021 and she traveled to Kleinfeld with her mother and matron of honor to find her dream dress to marry her fiance, Tyler.

Warkentin, who was looking for a sparkling dress with a sweetheart neckline, said she was going to rely on those close to her and her sense of touch to find the right dress.





Warkentin went blind after a car accident.

CCM







“I take care of it a lot by touch,” she said of her approach to finding a dress. “Not only to feel how it feels with my fingers and how the body feels and every detail of the dress, but also, more importantly, how it feels on me.”

“Usually when I buy clothes, who I am with, I have to really trust,” she added. “I rely on them to know what my style is for what I’m wearing, but at the same time, texture is very important to me.”

“When I smell a dress, if it’s just plain, it’s a little boring for me,” she said.

the Kleinfeld the staff brought in Fenoli to help Warkentin find his dress because he is an expert, although the experience was new to him too.

“In almost 30 years of marriage, I don’t think I’ve ever worked with a completely blind bride,” Fenoli said in the episode.

Fenoli told Insider that it is very important for a bride to feel good in a dress, which was his goal when helping Warkentin.





Randy Fenoli helped Warkentin find his dress.

CCM







“My goal is always to help the bride choose the dress she feels the most beautiful in, because when she feels beautiful, she wears that dress like there is no other dress on the planet.” , did he declare.

“They know they are beautiful and everyone feels it,” Fenoli said. “It’s about the confidence you have in wearing the dress.”

Before trying on one per dress, Warkentin felt every part of it with his fingers, and his in-person consultant Lisa described it, so she had an idea of ​​what the dress looked like.

Warkentin ended up choosing a bustier Stella York dress with a lace top and a tulle trumpet skirt. She liked the fact that it had different fabrics.





The bride chose a Stella York dress.

CCM







“That’s it,” she said of the dress. “I had such a hard time describing what type of dress I want, but when I have this dress on me I get that exact feeling that I can’t describe.”

“I feel like a bride,” she said while wearing the dress.

“I’m really glad she chose the dress that made her feel the prettiest,” Fenoli said of Warkentin’s choice.

New episodes of “Say Yes to the Dress” air Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch up on last week’s episode on Discovery +.