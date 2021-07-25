Cynthia Nixon wears tie-dye dress and platform sandals in New York – Footwear News





Cynthia Nixon's latest "And Just Like That…" outfit is her most bohemian yet. Nixon was spotted filming the character of Miranda Hobbes in New York City for the reboot of HBO Max's "Sex and the City", alongside fellow cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Mario Cantone and David Eigenberg. For the occasion, she wore a light brown and navy tie-dye midi dress. The garment featured a V-neckline, puffed sleeves and a flowing skirt. The outfit's bohemian look was further emphasized with pearl earrings and necklaces, as well as a wide brown belt. Nixon's look was completed with a laser-cut black leather tote bag accented with miniature silver rings.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Mario Cantone, Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg film “And just like that…” in New York. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com For the shoes, Nixon donned a pair of brown leather platform sandals from Gianvito Rossi. The ’70s-inspired shoes appeared to feature block heels totaling at least 3 inches, with ankle and toe straps. The style is popular right now due to its instant increase in height and the support of its thicker soles, worn by stars like Kate Beckinsale, Saweetie and Beyoncé. Nixon also wore studded models by Maje Paris and Saint Laurent for “And Just Like That …”, cementing them as a staple shoe in Miranda’s 2021 wardrobe. His Rossi pair sells for $ 795 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Mario Cantone, Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg film “And just like that…” in New York. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Take a closer look at Nixon’s Gianvito Rossi platform sandals. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Leather platform sandals from Gianvito Rossi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue As Miranda, Nixon has already worn a variety of looks for “And Just Like That…” which are signatures of the character’s eccentric and eclectic style. Since filming for the new show began, she has been seen in flowing dresses and light tops from brands like L’Agence, Altuzarra and Dries Van Noten, often with prints like plaids and colorful stripes. This most recent scene confirms that Miranda’s penchant for pearl jewelry, prints, and towering heels is very much present, 23 years after Nixon first played the character.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Mario Cantone, Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg film “And just like that…” in New York. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com When it comes to shoes, Nixon’s style is often versatile and chic. The “Ratched” actress favors pointy, open-toed pumps in solid colors or neutral hues for the red carpet, typically from brands like Sarah Flint, Oscar de la Renta and Saint Laurent. When not on duty, she can be seen in wedges and flats from affordable brands like Jessica Simpson. Add a pair of brown platform sandals to your summer looks, inspired by Cynthia Nixon.

