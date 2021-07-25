Is it okay to wear the national clothes of another country when traveling?

(CNN) Stepping into Pandora Cheng’s qipao rental store in central Hong Kong is like stepping back in time. A brown leather Chesterfield sofa sits in a corner next to a gramophone, opposite a row of bespoke qipaos, the traditional Chinese high-necked dress.

Cheng offers Hong Kong tourists “dress-up experiences” that use fashion as a way to explore culture. She was inspired by the metamorphoses of geishas in Japan and other cultural clothing activities in which she participated during her travels.

“I think if tourists wear qipao like us, then they can get into the culture, (explore) the old Hong Kong style,” she said, adding, “It’s an experience to know a culture in depth.”

But for many tourists traveling abroad, the idea of ​​”dressing” in clothing from another culture can raise questions about cultural appropriation – and make them reluctant to participate. So what are the rules?

Appropriation or appreciation?

When examining issues of cultural appropriation, it’s important to consider who is the cultural “initiate” and what the power dynamics are, says Erich Hatala Matthes, professor of cultural ethics at Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

Culture “is constantly transforming, evolving and hybridizing”, and determining who is an insider or a cultural outsider “is always going to be a negotiation,” he adds.

Matthes says that in cases like geisha or qipao makeover experiences, tourists are invited by cultural insiders – but it’s often cultural outsiders who raise appropriation issues on social media, for example.

“Context is so essential for thinking about accusations of appropriation,” says Matthes. “If you have instances where people in Japan or China invite tourists to wear these clothes, refusing because you worry about cultural appropriation ends up being its own kind of unsettling assertion of authority, to demarcate that. which is acceptable in this context. ”

He adds that this can have negative economic consequences for traditional artisans who depend on the sale of crafts or culturally specific experiences for a living.

While an invitation from a cultural insider often means that the activity will be an appreciation rather than an appropriation, social media “tends to decontextualize” the activity. situations, says Matthes. However, he doesn’t think the answer is that people don’t share these experiences online, as it can help “develop new business” for those who choose to share their culture with tourists.

Matthes says the most important thing for cultural outsiders is to listen: “Try to be respectful to those with cultural experience and knowledge, and listen to what they tell you about how to wear. clothing or act with respect within that context. ”

A symbolic dress

Cheng is one of the “cultural insiders” inviting foreign tourists to try a qipao at his rental store in Hong Kong. Although the dress is symbolic for Cheng, she doesn’t think it should be reserved for traditional use or only worn by people of Chinese descent. “Qipao doesn’t have such a heavy meaning,” she said.

Once an everyday staple, the qipao (also known as cheongsam) was popularized in Shanghai in the 1920s and became more and more fitted as women gained more agency over their lives and their body.

“Qipao is a starting point for (Chinese) fashion, and also the starting point for women’s independence,” explains Cheng. She opened her store in 2017 to give tourists a tactile way to connect with fast-disappearing old Hong Kong.

With over 200 handmade qipaos to choose from, customers can choose from a range of styles and sizes handmade by Cheng, before getting their hair and makeup done for an additional fee.

Then, accompanied by a photographer, guests tour nearby historic locations including Man Mo Temple and Cat Street Antique Market for a photoshoot (from $ 164).

Travelers, some of whom wear traditional hanboks, congregate in Seoul. Shutterstock

Before the pandemic, most of its customers were foreign tourists. Now its main visitors are Hong Kongers looking to explore their city in a new way. With strict rules on Covid-19 masks in the city, Cheng has extended retro photo sets in his shop so people can immerse themselves in old Hong Kong without going out.

In addition to advertising on Airbnb Experiences, Klook and KK Day, Cheng has partnered with local hotels including the boutique Heritage Hotel 1936 and the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong to deliver “qipao stay experiences.” She says that many local Hong Kong people also haven’t worn a qipao before, or haven’t had the chance to connect with its cultural significance.

“Hong Kong people love this item, but they can’t find the one they want to use. That’s why we rent qipao, for them and others (tourists) to experience,” Cheng explains.

Preserving the ancient arts

Cultural clothing experiences have proven popular with foreign and domestic tourists to Asia.

In South Korea, a government initiative launched in 2013 offers free entry to Seoul’s five palaces to anyone wearing a hanbok, the Korean national dress worn by both men and women. The initiative aims to preserve tradition, educate people and “popularize and globalize” hanbok, says Danny Park, executive director of the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO).

As a result, there are now many local businesses around the palaces that offer hanbok rentals, as well as accessories and hairstyle. “Most Koreans like to see tourists wearing different styles of hanbok in Korea,” Park adds.

Similar to Cheng, KTO partnered with Grand Hyatt Hong Kong to deliver a Korean-inspired stay that included a hanbok dress-up experience. With a tea ceremony and a virtual reality tour of famous landmarks, the package provided anchored Hong Kongers with an immersive taste of Korea, Park said – in hopes it will inspire them to visit in the future.

In Japan, Geisha dressing and kimono experiments are another common activity on the to-do list. Studio Geisha Cafe in Tokyo offers complete Geisha and Samurai Makeovers, which founder and second-generation wigmaker Mitsuteru Okuyama started 15 years ago to teach foreigners and locals about Japanese culture and the art of “katsura” (making wigs).

Pre-covid, Okuyama says half of his customers were foreign tourists, mostly from the United States and Europe. Offering experiences for both men and women, Okuyama welcomes a diverse mix of people to its store.

While Okuyama is happy to dress anyone up as a geisha – including Good Morning Britain host Richard Arnold – his only rule is that men should shave before asking for the full face of the “shiro-nuri” (white makeup).

Okuyama’s mission is to show “the true form” of geisha art, preserve culture, and correct caricatures and misinformation. “Geishas sometimes appear in American movies, and it’s too unreal,” Okuyama says.

Foreigners who dress as geishas are not offensive as long as it is done correctly, he says. Hoping to familiarize foreigners with authentic Japanese etiquette and culture, Okuyama says he wants to provide tourists with an immersive and enjoyable experience. “I just want them to have fun with Japanese culture.”