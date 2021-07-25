Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Best (and Worst) Opening Ceremony Fashion

The final ranking of the 24 best and worst outfits of the Olympic Opening Ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

Controversies aside, the Olympics were, for many, a welcome break from the pessimism of pandemic life.

Despite a certain strangeness in the atmosphere of the opening ceremony on Friday, there was a lot of color in the spotlight and a celebration of the diversity and multiculturalism of the world which has only recently been united in tragedy.

As athletes from each country marched through the stadium, all eyes were on them and the outfits they wore to represent their country.

In no particular order (mainly because we can’t bother ordering them), and just rated on a simple scale from “best” to “not so great”, we take a look at the best – and worst – fashion on the Olympic track this year.

The best

the Cook Islands

Cook Islands showing how it’s made. Photo / Getty Images

Color, culture and class of cooks! Yes, our Pacific brothers and sisters!

Angola

The stunning outfits from Angola. Photo / Getty Images

It’s hard to make black dresses cheerful, but Angola did, with those beautiful swirling patterns that bring the whole team together.

Cameroon

Cameroon. Photo / Getty Images

Cameroon has understood this.

Tuvalu

Attention, other countries. This is how it is done. Photo / Getty Images

And Tuvalu gets it too.

Portugal

Very trendy, A + would wear at the club, if I went to a club. Photo / Getty Images

I’m not gonna lie, that would wear hell out of that bomber jacket.

Liberia

Liberia has shown what can be done in a simple yet elegant way. Photo / Getty Images

Liberia may be one of the poorest countries in the Olympics, but their outfits are up to the task.

Greece

The skirts are cool, the rest is dull. Photo / Getty Images

To be clear, Greece is only on this list and not the one below because of the pleated skirts. The rest looks a bit too casual for my taste. Actually, I’d better stop thinking about it before I copy and paste them into the other list.

Brazil

I challenge anyone to wear this model and not immediately feel happier. Here for dopamine fashion. Photo / Getty Images

Brazilian athletes have come to Hawaianas because they know what their country really symbolizes when it comes to fashion. We are here for this level of self-awareness.

New Zealand

The Team New Zealand flag bearers were stunned in their korowai. Photo / Getty Images

You bet we include ourselves in this list. Look at the class, the elegance. An outfit to match any gold medal.

Tonga

Wonderful. Everything is beautiful. Photo / Getty Images

Tonga grabbed more headlines because of what went unworn – but what was worn was also great.

Bhutan

Beautiful Bhutan. Photo / Getty Images

That’s the complexity of the patterns for me. Bhutan is no kidding when it comes to fashion.

Mozambique

I tried but I can’t help it. Photo / Getty Images

Here for anyone who isn’t afraid to wear a bold print.

The not so great

Ukraine

I want to know what’s in the fanny packs. Photo / Getty Images

Belt bags? Ah good?

Bermuda

Bermuda from Bermuda. Photo / Getty Images

I love pink but I can imagine the Bermuda Olympic committee meeting where they decided that what would be really awesome would be for Bermuda athletes to wear Bermuda shorts and, I dunno, I just wish they had keep talking.

United States

Guys, guys, guys. Photo / Getty Images

Okay, I know they’re wearing Ralph Lauren, but there’s a certain “lads on tour” vibe about it.

Georgia

Why, Georgia, why yyyyyy? Photo / Getty Images

I hope the reason the Georgia team failed to adjust is because they were training really hard to make up for the ill-fitting outfit.

Paraguay

I want to say. Photo / Getty Images

Is it an Olympic team or a barber quartet?

Swiss

It just disappears into the background. Photo / Getty Images

The only reason to be happy about an empty stadium is that not many people must have looked at this depressing and boring outfit in real life.

Luxembourg

The top bun, the selfie, the waterproof parka. I too rushed to Countdown in this outfit. Photo / Getty Images

What are metallic windbreakers? It’s the Olympics, not Glastonbury.

Italy

It’s a pacman fever dream. Photo / Getty Images

Mamma mia, it’s an Italian pacman upside down!

Australia

I would buy cookies on this lot. Photo / Getty Images

Girl Scouts, but make it a fashion.

France

I’m all for the tributes to healthcare workers, but that’s not it. Photo / Getty Images

I’m sorry, are they wearing lab coats? Is this a sort of tribute to healthcare workers?

Canada

We understand, you are from Canada. Photo / Getty Images

“How do we wear something that represents us as a nation? “

“Oh, I know! What if we wrote Canada in big letters along our sleeves? “

“Innovative”.

Singapore

We’ve all owned chinos in this color at some point in our lives. We are not necessarily proud of it. Photo / Getty Images

Now I’m going to take a nap and it’s because of this outfit.