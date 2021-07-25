Fashion
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Best (and Worst) Opening Ceremony Fashion
The final ranking of the 24 best and worst outfits of the Olympic Opening Ceremony. Photo / Getty Images
Controversies aside, the Olympics were, for many, a welcome break from the pessimism of pandemic life.
Despite a certain strangeness in the atmosphere of the opening ceremony on Friday, there was a lot of color in the spotlight and a celebration of the diversity and multiculturalism of the world which has only recently been united in tragedy.
As athletes from each country marched through the stadium, all eyes were on them and the outfits they wore to represent their country.
In no particular order (mainly because we can’t bother ordering them), and just rated on a simple scale from “best” to “not so great”, we take a look at the best – and worst – fashion on the Olympic track this year.
The best
the Cook Islands
Color, culture and class of cooks! Yes, our Pacific brothers and sisters!
Angola
It’s hard to make black dresses cheerful, but Angola did, with those beautiful swirling patterns that bring the whole team together.
Cameroon
Cameroon has understood this.
Tuvalu
And Tuvalu gets it too.
Portugal
I’m not gonna lie, that would wear hell out of that bomber jacket.
Liberia
Liberia may be one of the poorest countries in the Olympics, but their outfits are up to the task.
Greece
To be clear, Greece is only on this list and not the one below because of the pleated skirts. The rest looks a bit too casual for my taste. Actually, I’d better stop thinking about it before I copy and paste them into the other list.
Brazil
Brazilian athletes have come to Hawaianas because they know what their country really symbolizes when it comes to fashion. We are here for this level of self-awareness.
New Zealand
You bet we include ourselves in this list. Look at the class, the elegance. An outfit to match any gold medal.
Tonga
Tonga grabbed more headlines because of what went unworn – but what was worn was also great.
Bhutan
That’s the complexity of the patterns for me. Bhutan is no kidding when it comes to fashion.
Mozambique
Here for anyone who isn’t afraid to wear a bold print.
The not so great
Ukraine
Belt bags? Ah good?
Bermuda
I love pink but I can imagine the Bermuda Olympic committee meeting where they decided that what would be really awesome would be for Bermuda athletes to wear Bermuda shorts and, I dunno, I just wish they had keep talking.
United States
Okay, I know they’re wearing Ralph Lauren, but there’s a certain “lads on tour” vibe about it.
Georgia
I hope the reason the Georgia team failed to adjust is because they were training really hard to make up for the ill-fitting outfit.
Paraguay
Is it an Olympic team or a barber quartet?
Swiss
The only reason to be happy about an empty stadium is that not many people must have looked at this depressing and boring outfit in real life.
Luxembourg
What are metallic windbreakers? It’s the Olympics, not Glastonbury.
Italy
Mamma mia, it’s an Italian pacman upside down!
Australia
Girl Scouts, but make it a fashion.
France
I’m sorry, are they wearing lab coats? Is this a sort of tribute to healthcare workers?
Canada
“How do we wear something that represents us as a nation? “
“Oh, I know! What if we wrote Canada in big letters along our sleeves? “
“Innovative”.
Singapore
Now I’m going to take a nap and it’s because of this outfit.
