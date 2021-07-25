Kelly Brook presents summer show in flowing gingham dress as she leaves Global Studios

Kelly Brook presented a summer exhibition as she left Global Studios in London after her Heart Radio show on Saturday.

The host, 41, wowed in a flowing navy gingham maxi dress that was tiered and fell to her ankle.

The elegant dress had a square neckline and puffed sleeves.

Kelly bolstered her figure with a pair of strappy brown high heels and sported a red manicure on her toes.

She shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of chic RayBan sunglasses and wore a black pouch over her shoulder.

The outing comes after Kelly revealed last month that he was “so lonely” behind the scenes at The Masked Dancer as contestants had to keep their identities a secret from each other and couldn’t argue.

Radio hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden asked Kelly about her participation in the show, which was won by gymnast Louis Smith.

Speaking of not knowing who was on the show, Kelly said, “Yeah, it was so lonely backstage!

“We walk around in these sweaters that say ‘don’t talk to us’.

“You’re just backstage at Wembley thinking, is everyone as terrified as I am?”

“Because you don’t have that camaraderie, so you can’t share your experience, so you think you’re the only one panicking.

Summery: To keep cool in the hot weather, she added a pair of strappy brown high heels and sported a red manicure on her toes

‘But ever since the show aired and we found out who everyone is, I told you about Howard. [Donald] and Bonnie [Langford], and everybody was like ‘did you do this, did you feel that’ and everybody was really in the same boat. ‘

The trio also discussed whether Kelly managed to correctly guess one of the other contestants, including Zoe Ball as Llama and Christopher Dean as Beagle.

Kelly told Amanda and Jamie, “Not really, I couldn’t bear not knowing so I went on Twitter and once I saw all the fans guessing things started to make sense.

‘I knew then that Squirrel must be Bonnie [Langford] because only Bonnie can move like that! To be honest, I thought it was Ashley Roberts! ‘