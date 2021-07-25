Fashion
Mode: 48 hours of glam
One obvious fact about attending an event like the Cannes Film Festival is that it is impossible to simply plan a breathtaking outfit or dress. You need options!
So, before heading out for what I called my 48 hour glamor and stress whirlwind otherwise known as the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, my team had made sure that more than two dresses were shipped to the hotel we were in.
As everything was now apparently in order, all I had to do was show up for the event. But of course, things didn’t go exactly as planned.
Lost package
My team and I had decided that I would stay in Cannes for only 48 hours. After all, parting with your four month old baby isn’t the easiest thing to do.
Before we arrived in Cannes, even though we felt as ready as possible, I went through a whole range of emotions ranging from excitement and pride to nervousness and stress. You name it, I felt it.
However, I swallowed my emotions and from my first day there I started filming content and more content. It was Cannes after all: a city where even the most ordinary fashion is couture!
My first look at the event was to be traditional Indian attire, a vibrant lehenga created by Falguni and Shane Peacock. As I filmed other people in their amazing outfits, I hoped and prayed that the dresses we shipped would have arrived by then. There was no panic, but there was a little nervousness. However, the day went by and so did I.
But when I got back to my hotel after a few hours, I learned that my outfits still hadn’t arrived.
My immediate response was to contact the courier by any means possible: email, phone number, Instagram and Facebook page. But despite this persistence, there was no sign of my dress. The package, apparently, has been lost.
Dress in shiny armor
But we had come up with a Plan B and now I thought it was time to put it into action.
After the lost dress disaster with hope in my heart, I left the hotel to attend a dress fitting and tried on an appropriate outfit for the red carpet. Unfortunately, the dress and I weren’t very compatible. In fact, it was the opposite of my style.
However, I was still grateful for its existence. More: I was grateful that it was right there, with me. So I wouldn’t have to walk the red carpet in sweatpants, thank goodness!
As I was about to head back to the hotel to treat myself, I had the opportunity to meet Mohieb Dahabieh, Tony Ward Couture’s PR agent and stylist. As we spoke I told him about the robe incident and like an angel sent from above he noticed he had a robe for me.
As I sat there, stunned and excited, he pulled out a beautiful Tony Ward dress that I immediately melted. With an hour on the clock before the red carpet, I tried on the dress and we seemed made for each other!
After a few tweaks and tweaks, we were finally ready or not. Mohieb is a perfectionist and a few minutes before I left for the event he had come up to me with a needle and thread for a few more adjustments.
Finally, the time has come. When I got out of the car, I felt like I was in a Hollywood movie, living the moment in an evening dress.
Close to disaster
I had a red carpet again the next day and the package with my dresses was still missing. I already had a change of dress in town so I wasn’t too worried, but back I stood in line for the courier.
But luck was not on my side. My dress for the night was in Marseille, two hours away, and the only way to get it would be to take it to Cannes by helicopter. Obviously, this was not an option.
Now my first aid outfit was also missing, it had to be delivered to the hotel, but the roads were apparently blocked by the police causing significant delays. My only consolation was the fact that my dress and I were in the same city. But I only had half an hour left to get dressed.
With only 10 minutes left for the event, the dress has arrived. There wasn’t even time to feel anxious at this point: I had to put on the dress at lightning speed and make my way to the carpet.
When I finally got there, I made the most of my Cinderella moment, this time in a gorgeous dusty blue dress inspired by Aishwarya Rai by Milla.
An incredible honor
Now that there were no more red carpets to worry about, the event party started to flow as I started to watch the movie. Still water.
As stressed out as I had been, I realized while watching the film that the purpose of the Cannes Film Festival is to appreciate the films and all the talent behind them. The glamor of the event tends to hide this fact.
But at the movies that night there were only a few faces to see, although many people had entered via the red carpet. Maybe people slip out of the back exit after entering, I don’t know. But as bad as it sounds, it’s somewhat understandable. Imagine sitting in a movie theater in extravagant attire for over two hours on a summer evening. Keep in mind that you are not offered anything to eat or drink. Maybe that’s why people don’t stay to watch the movies.
With the end of the film came the end of my experience at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Despite the stress it brought, it was still an incredible honor to attend.
One of the first Indian influencers to gain global recognition for her work, Diipa Khosla is also the founder of the NGO Post for Change. She recently appeared on the cover of HT Brunch, among several other top magazines.
From Brunch HT, July 25, 2021
