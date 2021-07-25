Religious man holds up sign in Jacksonville Beach telling women to dress modestly





A religious fan sparked fury by parading on a Florida beach with a sign demanding that women dress modestly.

TikTok user @ .katie.simmons was going about his own business in Jacksonville Beach, USA when a middle-aged religious fanatic blocked his view. She captured the entire incident on camera, and since he shared it with TikTok on Monday, it has gone viral with over 680,000 views. Standing in front of her, the man holds up his aggressive handwritten sign. He said, “God says Christian women dress modestly. “1 Timothy 2:19. “Repent. Turn to Jesus. But Katie had none of that and quickly went on a rampage on the man. RELATED: Australian Teenager Receives $ 20,000 For Corn Chips RELATED: Weird Chicken Nugget Confession of the Bride “Sir, this is a beach,” Katie can be heard saying in the clip. “Are we supposed to dress modestly on a beach?” She then laughs at his ridicule. “God doesn’t want women -” the man begins before Katie interrupts him. “What if God is wrong? She retorts. TikTok users accused most of being scary and using the sign as a way to look at women. “He’s just there as an excuse to look at women without making them feel uncomfortable,” one person said. “God says Christian men don’t look at women with lust (Matthew 18: 9. And if your eye makes you sin, pluck it out and throw it out,” another person on the social media platform said. . “How about you flash it?” A third joked. This isn’t the first time that men have seen fit to criticize bikini-clad women on the beaches. Earlier this year, an Australian woman from Newcastle, along the north coast of New South Wales, was criticized online for wearing a thong bikini. Jordan Hartley, 26, shared a video of her taking a shower after swimming at the beach wearing a two-piece thong. The Newcastle woman quickly drew criticism for her outfit, with some saying it “was hardly worth wearing”. But Jordan responded to trolls online, saying no one has the right to comment on women’s bodies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/wellbeing/religious-man-slammed-for-holding-up-sign-at-beach-telling-women-to-dress-modest/news-story/d5b9a308883d4f08a72ee821846ac8c5

