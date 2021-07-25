Martin comes out in a typically combative and courageous way





If this is his last Olympics, Dan Martin had a typically courageous fight against the 34-year-old who finished 16th in a grueling 234km road cycle race in Tokyo yesterday. The three-time Olympian was a little emotional going into the race, saying it was probably his last Games, and he can certainly come away with his head held high. He was the best of the Irish trio, finishing 16th in 6.09:04, 03:38 behind Richard Carapaz, who won his second Olympic gold medal in Ecuador. The drive to Fuji International Speedway was arduous, with temperatures in the 30s and only 85 of the 130 competitors made it. Martin’s best result at the Games before was 13th in 2016, and he made another bold bid, only finding himself unable to compete with the star climbers on the key ascent with 40km to go. We came here with the idea of ​​getting a medal, he said. I just didn’t have the legs when it was important on the climb. I just missed a few seconds to be part of this selection before which was fighting for the medals. I wouldn’t change anything we did today. I really wanted to do a good performance and I was just missing that little bit to get a medal, but that’s cycling. Eddie Dunbar went on the attack of the peloton with just over 50km to go with Vincenzo Nibali and Remco Evenepoel but was caught before the key climb over Mikuni Pass, on which he quickly went bankrupt. He finished 76th, a place behind Nicholas Roche, who had sacrificed his own race to serve as an Irish servant. Dunbar said it was a very, very difficult day in the saddle but he did not regret his attack. I felt great back then and you never knew what could have happened, but it didn’t pay off. It’s a one-day race: you normally only have one ball and when you use it, it’s over. Roche will be back in the time trial on Wednesday and he was proud of the performance of the Irish teams. It was an honor to participate in four Olympic Games. I’ve had the chance to get my own results three times already and thought it was fair to really commit to the other two this time around.

