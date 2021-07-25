Fashion
Tokyo 2020 Day One Highlights: Adam Peaty Flies Off, Japan Celebrates First Gold Medal
And it’s a wrap! The first day of The Olympic Games which we feared would never take place ended with 11 gold medals already won. Here is the pick of the action so far
Naohisa Takato wins gold for hosts
Naohisa Takato won Japan’s first gold medal at her home Olympics, beating Taiwanese Yang Yung-wei in the men’s 60kg judo final on Saturday night.
Takato has won his last three fights in the sudden death gold score, but he won the final slightly underwhelming after Yang made too many faults.
Adam Peaty takes a plane
Defending champion and world record holder Adam Peaty qualifies for the 100-meter breaststroke semi-final, underscoring his status as a big favorite to become the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title.
The 26-year-old Uttoxeter won his race in 57.56 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, the fastest time of anyone who competed in the event on Saturday night and the eighth all-time over the distance.
Max Whitlock impresses again
Max Whitlock started defending his gymnastics titles in the men’s qualifying round, safely negotiating the nerve-racking qualifying process at Ariake Gymnastics Center on the day one of his biggest stars in the sport, Kohei Uchimura, has bowed out.
Ellen White stays the course of the GB team
Hege Riise praised Team GB’s unity after in-form forward Ellen White struck again to secure her place in the final eight at the Olympics.
The Manchester City star scored his third goal in two games to seal a cautious 1-0 victory over the Japanese hosts in Group E. The GB team dominated the second half but were forced to be patient against an organized Japanese team.
They lead Group E with six points, ahead of Canada who also beat Chile 2-1 on Saturday. Team GB face Canada for the right to finish first in Kashima on Tuesday.
Manager Riise said: In the first half we didn’t look alike, we didn’t have the speed of play that we wanted. We came out as a different team with an attitude and a solidarity and we all committed on the last 45 minutes. In the second half, we changed formation a bit and we controlled it a lot better.
Geraint Thomas focuses on the time trial
Geraint Thomas immediately focused on Wednesday’s Olympic time trial after being forced to give up the road race following a crash as Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz rushed to victory.
Carapaz, third in the Tour de France last week, edged Brandon McNulty six kilometers from the demanding 234 kilometer race to Fuji International Speedway and pushed back the chasing pack to win just the second Olympic gold medal in Ecuador in its history.
I feel beaten but not too bad, said Thomas, whose Rio medal hopes were dashed by a late fall five years ago. I definitely felt worse. The muscles and everything almost twitched.
It was a weird thing, Tao slipped on the metal ridge in the middle of the road and I had nowhere to go, I just went straight down. It’s disappointing after all the hard work and sacrifice, especially after the Tour and everything that happened there, but we live to fight another day and I will try to rest now to give one last luck to wednesday.
