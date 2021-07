How fashion fell in love with nature and the great outdoors

At the more luxurious end of the scale, these designs do two things simultaneously. They call attention to the complexity of their construction, especially when the stitches have been hand-made, while suggesting a deliberate cheesy note. Some of these clothes look like children’s drawings, a house, a hill, a perfectly round sun, or the kind of scenes you get on sweaters sold in tourist destinations. Others point to the current fervor for 1980s home-made knits (see also Diana’s renewed love, Princess of Wales sweaters last year, thanks in part to The crown, season 4), reveling in their own kitsch. Of course, placing a landscape on a garment is nothing new. In 1611, Johann Georg I of Saxony received an extraordinary landscape cape from her mother as a Christmas present. This cape is decorated with detailed views of Dresden and the Elbe sewn onto a blue velvet background. It may be at the showier end of the scale, but ornamental stitching has a wide and varied history. For hundreds of years, waves, clouds, mountains, rainbows and forests have all been intricately embroidered on clothing and accessories ranging from sleeping caps to reticles (a small bag or sack). by hand). Kimonos are also particularly rich in details taken from the natural world: with numerous textile designs featuring stunning printed or embroidered landscapes evoking different seasons, places and histories. A feeling of escape It’s no surprise to see so many designers once again turning to the campaign’s expansive embrace. The past 16 months have included disorienting times of feeling trapped, leaving people fantasizing about travel, the wilderness, and the lure of the unknown. Think of this as the more literal endpoint of cottagecore. Why dress like you’re hoping to float in a wildflower meadow when you could just wear the meadow instead? It’s a bit of escape in textile form, triggering the same feeling of calm and pleasure one might get when looking at a van Gogh or a David Hockney. JW Anderson Menswear Spring / Summer 2021.

